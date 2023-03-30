Christian Siriano Sent Drew Barrymore ‘Flower Power’ Pieces from His New Fashion Line for HSN

C. Wonder by Christian Siriano for HSN

Fashion designer Christian Siriano, long a champion of inclusivity, is having a busy spring.

He dressed Billy Porter and Quinta Brunson for the Golden Globes, Dylan Mulvaney for the Grammys, and Vice President Kamala Harris for the State of the Union. In February, he showed his Fall/Winter 2023 namesake collection (sized 0 to 30), inspired by Audrey Hepburn, and designed a fresh riff on Cher Horowitz’s yellow plaid suit from Clueless for Alicia Silverstone to wear in a Super Bowl ad for shopping platform Rakuten. For the Oscars, Siriano created looks for Melissa McCarthy, actress-activist Shohreh Aghdashloo, makeup artist Jeanne Moore (who is dating Brendan Fraser), and actor Harvey Guillén —Siriano’s first plus-size menswear design. The Project Runway winner’s latest collection, unveiled in early March, is the affordable, size-inclusive ready-to-wear line C. Wonder by Christian Siriano, exclusive to HSN.

Discussing the noticeable lack of body diversity on the runways at New York Fashion Week this year, Siriano told The Hollywood Reporter: “For me and my brand, we’ve really made an effort to make sure that we’re having representation as much as we can and showing different shapes and sizes. I think we were the largest brand to really show a good majority of curve models on the runway … It’s sad that people thought of it maybe as a trend, but I really don’t think that was the goal!”

Ranging from $40 to $150, C. Wonder by Christian Siriano is sized from XS-3X, with select pieces available in tall and petite. In the mix are knitwear, dresses, pants, shorts, blouses, jackets, and jumpsuits that Siriano hopes will appeal to women in their twenties as well as women in their sixties and seventies. New styles will be added every month.

“It was a great opportunity for me to be able to have something at a more accessible price and something that was really wearable but so chic and cool,” the 37-year-old designer told THR. “Hopefully, it will turn into more categories — shoes and bags and all the things!”

Here, the creative director of C. Wonder calls out some Hollywood connections in his HSN collection and other key pieces to shop now. See his top picks below, and shop the full line here.

C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Tweed Jacket and Matching Shorts

“There’s a great tweed suit this season and definitely it’s my homage to Alicia and her Cher character!” says Siriano.

C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Tweed Jacket $110

C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Pleated Tweed Shorts $70

C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Tiered Maxi Dress in Sunburst

C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Tiered Maxi Dress $45

C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Organza Midi Dress in Sunburst

“I just sent Drew Barrymore a bunch of our ‘flower power’ yellow dresses, because that’s kind of her signature, so hopefully she likes them!” says Siriano, referring to Barrymore’s Flower Films production company, Flower Beauty and Flower Home collections.

C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Organza Midi Dress $140

C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Organza Mixed Media Dress

“It was so funny because my sister really loved this little denim organza dress in an ombré fabric and then my mom really loved the same exact dress. I thought, ‘Wow, I’m so surprised!’ I thought they’d like maybe one of the wrap dresses, but they went for a more fashion piece, which I think also is really exciting for the HSN woman. We’re trying to push it a little.”

C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Organza Mixed Media Dress $155

C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Denim Puff-Sleeve Moto Jacket

C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Denim Puff-Sleeve Moto Jacket

C. Wonder by Christian Siriano Pull-on Denim Pant

“The denim pieces are definitely different; for me they’ve been really exciting,” adds Siriano.

