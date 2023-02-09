Christine Quinn on Working with Hollywood Stylist Maeve Reilly: ‘It Was Love at First Sight’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Christine Quinn is ready to “level up” her wardrobe. The former Selling Sunset cast member is the latest addition to Maeve Reilly’s celebrity styling roster (which includes Megan Fox, Ashley Graham and Priyanka Chopra), and calls the move “the best decision ever .. it was love at first sight.”

The 34-year-old realtor — who is represented by IMG — recently celebrated Reilly’s new eveningwear collaboration with BCGBMaxAzria, where she filled The Hollywood Reporter in on her thoughts on her stylist’s new collection, her recent Paris Fashion Week trip and more.

“I started working with Maeve a few months ago,” Quinn told THR. “I had been with another stylist for so many years, but I needed to level up, so I knew I needed to take that step with someone who really pushes the limits and pushes the boundaries, and Maeve is incredible.” (Those who envy the reality star’s wardrobe can shop her closet online.)

Dallas-bred Quinn last year co-founded cryptocurrency-friendly luxury real estate brokerage firm RealOpen with her tech entrepreneur husband, Christian Dumontet. Also last year, the couple listed their $8 million Hollywood Hills home on the platform, and the company launched RealScore, a crypto credit scoring system.

Christine (fourth from right) with stylist Maeve Reilly and other guests at the BCBGMaxAzria x Maeve Reilly launch party at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on Feb. 2, 2023. Courtesy of BCBGMaxAzria/BFA

When did you start working with Maeve, and how has it been?

When did you start working with Maeve, and how has it been?

From start to finish, when [we] met, I was so blown away. I remember she picked out a few outfits for me, and it was exactly what I would pick for myself, she already knew my style. As a stylist that’s so important, because anyone can put clothes on you, but to read your body and your persona and what you want to wear and give off to the world is so important. She’s really got a great eye. I absolutely love working with her. Everything she does is so incredible. everything that she puts everyone in isn’t just an outfit, it tells a story. I love that about her, I’m so proud about her new collection, and I’m really happy for her.

What piece are you wearing from it?

I’m wearing the bodycon ruched dress. It has thumb holes, I think that’s really cool. And also I love all their fabrics, I love that bodycon material where it’s really snug, fits any body type no matter what size you are, no matter if you have curves, if don’t have curves, and I really really love that. All the pieces are incredible.

BCBGMaxAzria

What are some of your favorite recent looks with Maeve?

Her and I did a really cool Anna Kiki look; [she] is this really awesome designer, she’s known for a lot of denim that she does and crystal work, kind of similar to Area does their textiles. It was a denim skirt with a really high slit, kind of distressed black-gray denim with crystals on it, and a very bling-bling crystallized crop top, and we had a jacket over that, and that was a really really fun look and I pulled it together with some really high Marc Jacobs platforms. It was fun. I was like 6’4″, like the drag queen that I feel that I am.

Christine Quinn at Paris Fashion Week haute couture spring/summer 2023 on Jan. 23, 2023 in Paris, France. Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

How was Paris Fashion Week? What were some of the highlights?

It was fantastic, it was so much fun, always a whirlwind. It’s always interesting to see what each designer comes up with. Schiaparelli was really, really interesting, I loved it. I love Daniel Roseberry, he’s also a fellow Texan like me. He’s an excellent creative director, I absolutely love him and everything that he does. I think he definitely pushes the boundaries and gets people talking, and that’s really what fashion’s all about. And then I think the Mugler show was really incredible; [so was] Jean Paul Gaultier, but Mugler was a performance, which I really love.