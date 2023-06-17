Best Known for Wipes and Sprays, Clorox Unveils a $59 Air Purifier

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Clorox, the cleaning brand best known for its disinfectant wipes and household sprays, is branching out into the health and wellness space, with a line of portable air purifiers designed for the home and office.

The Clorox air purifiers start at just $59 online and promise to remove up to 99.9 percent of smoke, dust, allergens and viruses. All of the Clorox purifiers are equipped with a true HEPA filter, which can capture particles as small as 0.1 microns. That makes it incredibly effective against common irritants like pollen and mold. For those dealing with the poor air quality on the East Coast, Clorox says its air purifiers are also 99.9 percent effective in eliminating wildfire smoke, while an active carbon filter helps get rid of lingering smells. (HEPA filtration is also frequently used on Hollywood sets and in movie theaters.)

While sales of air purifiers surged during the pandemic, these units are still beneficial today, to capture everything from pet hair to cooking odors. An air purifier also helps clean the air for those who suffer from asthma and have difficulty breathing.

What we like: Clorox’s new line of air purifiers can be paired with Alexa to let you turn it on and control settings using just your voice. You can also ask Alexa to check the air quality in your space, set a run schedule and more. Prefer to check manually? A digital display lets you easily monitor the air, with real-time prompts that let you know if you need to reposition the purifier or adjust its fan speeds.

Clorox’s smallest air purifier is its most portable, with the bucket-sized unit great for bedrooms and offices. It can filter the air in up to 200 square feet of space. Regularly $69 and up, it’s discounted to just $60 right now, making it a no-brainer to pick up. The affordable price point and small size makes it great for dorm rooms and studios too.

Clorox also offers a medium-sized model ($99 on Amazon) and a large model that can clean the air in rooms up to 1,000 square feet ($119 on Amazon). The larger unit is also one of the best-reviewed air purifiers online, with 85% of users giving it a full, five-star rating on Amazon.

Shop the full collection of Clorox air purifiers here.