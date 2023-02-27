×
Yes, ‘Cocaine Bear’ Has Its Own Line of Collectible Funko Pop Figurines and More Movie Merch

The snow-sniffing creature has inspired official and unofficial tees, socks, posters and more — here's where to shop the murderous bear's merch and how to pre-order the film.

'Cocaine Bear' Still and Funko Pop! Figurine
Courtesy of Universal Pictures; Funko Pop!

If you’re on a cinematic high after watching Cocaine Bear, you’re not alone. The outlandish adventure film about a bear on a blow-fueled, blood-soaked rampage roared into theaters on Feb. 24 with a better-than-expected $23.1 million.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, Cocaine Bear was inspired by the true tale of a 175-pound black bear found in the forests of Georgia in 1985 surrounded by 40 open containers of smuggled coke. But that’s as far as the facts go when it comes to the fictional R-rated film, which stars a 500-pound CGI black bear alongside human actors Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and the late Ray Liotta (in one of his last roles).

‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie Tickets

Buy now

“I just wanted to entertain myself. Screw a studio — I didn’t think people would read it,” writer Jimmy Warden told The Hollywood Reporter. “The victory was getting a movie made called Cocaine Bear. We’re already playing with house money at this point.”

The film has already inspired campy copycat (ahem, copycroc) movies: B-movie “mockbuster” studio The Asylum unleashed a poster for Attack of the Meth Gator last Friday. In a tweet, the low-budget production company (which is behind the Sharknado franchise, Asteroid-a-Geddon and Mega Shark Versus Giant Octopus) teased a new alligator horror comedy “coming for your life this summer.”

Universal Pictures’ apex predator film has spawned official merch, including vinyl figurines by Funko Pop! and a now-sold-out poster from Mondo — the collectible company’s high-end brand — designed by art collaborative We Buy Your Kids (it’s expected to get restocked in June). NBCUniversal has also released movie-inspired t-shirts, hoodies, drinkware and accessories on Amazon and the Peacock shop, where the collection is 25 percent off for a limited time with code PREMIERE25.

If you’re wondering when Cocaine Bear will be available to stream, it’s likely to land online between 45 to 60 days after its theatrical release date. The film only premiered last week, so expect it to be available on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, in mid-April at the soonest. Until then, buy movie tickets online here. (Stay tuned for more updates on when you can watch Cocaine Bear online.)

Already a fan of the snow-sniffing creature? Below, shop official and unofficial Cocaine Bear merchandise, and start planning those blood-soaked Halloween costumes right now.

Funko Pop! Cocaine Bear — Bear with Leg

Funko Pop! Cocaine Bear Figurine - Bear with Leg

Courtesy of Funko Pop!

Funko Pop! Bear with Leg $12

Buy now

Funko Pop! Cocaine Bear — Bear with Bag

Funko Pop! Cocaine Bear Figurine - Bear with Bag

Courtesy of Funko Pop!

Funko Pop! Bear with Bag $12

Buy now

Mondo Cocaine Bear Poster by We Buy Your Kids (Sign Up for Waistlist)

Mondo Cocaine Bear Poster by We Buy Your Kids

Mondo ‘Cocaine Bear’ Poster $50

Buy now

Cocaine Bear (Digital) (Pre-Order)

Cocaine Bear

Amazon

Cocaine Bear – Digital (Pre-Order) $24.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Cocaine Bear Blu-ray (Pre-Order)

Cocaine Bear Blu-ray

Amazon

Cocaine Bear Blu-Ray + DVD + Digital (Pre-Order) $22.99 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Cocaine Bear DVD (Pre-Order)

Cocaine Bear DVD

Amazon

Cocaine Bear DVD (Pre-Order) $19.98 on Amazon.com

Buy now

Cocaine Bear Party Animal Socks

Cocaine Bear Party Animal Socks

Amazon

Cocaine Bear Party Animal Socks – Made by Kentucky for Kentucky $18.00 on Amazon.com

Buy now

NBCUniversal Cocaine Bear Movie Logo T-Shirt

NBCUniversal Cocaine Bear Movie Logo T-Shirt

Amazon

Cocaine Bear Movie Logo T-Shirt $22.97 on Amazon.com

Buy now

NBCUniversal Cocaine Bear Movie Logo Pullover Hoodie

NBCUniversal Cocaine Bear Movie Logo Pullover Hoodie

Amazon

Cocaine Bear Movie Logo Pullover Hoodie $42.97 on Amazon.com

Buy now

