Yes, ‘Cocaine Bear’ Has Its Own Line of Collectible Funko Pop Figurines and More Movie Merch

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’re on a cinematic high after watching Cocaine Bear, you’re not alone. The outlandish adventure film about a bear on a blow-fueled, blood-soaked rampage roared into theaters on Feb. 24 with a better-than-expected $23.1 million.

Directed by Elizabeth Banks, Cocaine Bear was inspired by the true tale of a 175-pound black bear found in the forests of Georgia in 1985 surrounded by 40 open containers of smuggled coke. But that’s as far as the facts go when it comes to the fictional R-rated film, which stars a 500-pound CGI black bear alongside human actors Keri Russell, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Christian Convery, Alden Ehrenreich, Jesse Tyler Ferguson and the late Ray Liotta (in one of his last roles).

‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie Tickets Buy now

“I just wanted to entertain myself. Screw a studio — I didn’t think people would read it,” writer Jimmy Warden told The Hollywood Reporter. “The victory was getting a movie made called Cocaine Bear. We’re already playing with house money at this point.”

The film has already inspired campy copycat (ahem, copycroc) movies: B-movie “mockbuster” studio The Asylum unleashed a poster for Attack of the Meth Gator last Friday. In a tweet, the low-budget production company (which is behind the Sharknado franchise, Asteroid-a-Geddon and Mega Shark Versus Giant Octopus) teased a new alligator horror comedy “coming for your life this summer.”

Universal Pictures’ apex predator film has spawned official merch, including vinyl figurines by Funko Pop! and a now-sold-out poster from Mondo — the collectible company’s high-end brand — designed by art collaborative We Buy Your Kids (it’s expected to get restocked in June). NBCUniversal has also released movie-inspired t-shirts, hoodies, drinkware and accessories on Amazon and the Peacock shop, where the collection is 25 percent off for a limited time with code PREMIERE25.

If you’re wondering when Cocaine Bear will be available to stream, it’s likely to land online between 45 to 60 days after its theatrical release date. The film only premiered last week, so expect it to be available on NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, in mid-April at the soonest. Until then, buy movie tickets online here. (Stay tuned for more updates on when you can watch Cocaine Bear online.)

Already a fan of the snow-sniffing creature? Below, shop official and unofficial Cocaine Bear merchandise, and start planning those blood-soaked Halloween costumes right now.

Funko Pop! Cocaine Bear — Bear with Leg Courtesy of Funko Pop! Funko Pop! Bear with Leg $12 Buy now

Funko Pop! Cocaine Bear — Bear with Bag Courtesy of Funko Pop! Funko Pop! Bear with Bag $12 Buy now

Mondo Cocaine Bear Poster by We Buy Your Kids (Sign Up for Waistlist) Mondo ‘Cocaine Bear’ Poster $50 Buy now