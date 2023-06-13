This New Extra-Strength Hair Treatment Is Hollywood Hairstylist Chris Appleton’s Favorite Frizz Fighter for “Glass Hair” in Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Hollywood hairstylist Chris Appleton tends to the starry manes of Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa and more — and you can expect he’ll be taming their tresses this summer with the newest version of Color Wow’s best-selling hair spray.

The Connecticut-based haircare company has debuted an extra-strength formula of Dream Coat ($32), a moisturizing anti-frizz treatment that uses “waterproofing technology [to block] out humidity and prevent smooth, straight styles from reverting back to naturally curly or frizzy texture.” Appleton has said he goes through more than 100 bottles of the original product ($28), which he uses to create his signature silky and smooth look that sparked the “glass hair” trend. The new extra strength, ultra-lightweight version promises to maintain glossy results through three to four shampoos, and it’s specially formulated for wavy/curly and dry hair (but also works on all textures and types).

The British-born, Los Angeles-based hairstylist also regularly uses Dyson hair tools, and Color Wow’s heat-activated formula helps to protect the hair against damage from high temperatures.

Amazon

Appleton joined the Connecticut-based haircare company as creative director in 2017 and launches his first product, the Money Masque with the brand in 2021. The brand is known for its products that are safe to use on color-treated hair, and all of its cruelty-free and vegan products are made without sulfates, parabens, alcohol and gluten.

Color Wow is also a favorite among other starry hairstylists including Kendall Dorsey (a Color Wow ambassador who has used the brand on clients like Rihanna, Lizzo, Yara Shahidi, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj and others), Bradley Leake (who works with Ariana Madix) and more.

Shop Color Wow’s new Extra Strength Dream Coat anti-frizz hair treatment at Amazon here.