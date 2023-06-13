×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

This New Extra-Strength Hair Treatment Is Hollywood Hairstylist Chris Appleton’s Favorite Frizz Fighter for “Glass Hair” in Summer

Color Wow's best-selling Dream Coat now comes in an extra-strength, humidity-resistant formula for curly/wavy and dry hair for that silky and glossy look.

Color Wow Extra Strength Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment
Courtesy of Color Wow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Hollywood hairstylist Chris Appleton tends to the starry manes of Kim Kardashian, Jennifer Lopez, Dua Lipa and more — and you can expect he’ll be taming their tresses this summer with the newest version of Color Wow’s best-selling hair spray.

The Connecticut-based haircare company has debuted an extra-strength formula of Dream Coat ($32), a moisturizing anti-frizz treatment that uses “waterproofing technology [to block] out humidity and prevent smooth, straight styles from reverting back to naturally curly or frizzy texture.” Appleton has said he goes through more than 100 bottles of the original product ($28), which he uses to create his signature silky and smooth look that sparked the “glass hair” trend. The new extra strength, ultra-lightweight version promises to maintain glossy results through three to four shampoos, and it’s specially formulated for wavy/curly and dry hair (but also works on all textures and types).

Related Stories

Courteney Cox for Dermalogica
Lifestyle

Courteney Cox Discovered This $23 Moisturizer During Her Time on 'Friends'

Best AAPI Founded Beauty Brands
Lifestyle

The Best Summer-Ready Finds from Hollywood-Loved AAPI Beauty Brands

The British-born, Los Angeles-based hairstylist also regularly uses Dyson hair tools, and Color Wow’s heat-activated formula helps to protect the hair against damage from high temperatures.

Color Wow Extra Strength Dream Coat Anti-Frizz Treatment

Amazon

Appleton joined the Connecticut-based haircare company as creative director in 2017 and launches his first product, the Money Masque with the brand in 2021. The brand is known for its products that are safe to use on color-treated hair, and all of its cruelty-free and vegan products are made without sulfates, parabens, alcohol and gluten.

Color Wow is also a favorite among other starry hairstylists including Kendall Dorsey (a Color Wow ambassador who has used the brand on clients like Rihanna, Lizzo, Yara Shahidi, Cardi B and Nicki Minaj and others), Bradley Leake (who works with Ariana Madix) and more.

Shop Color Wow’s new Extra Strength Dream Coat anti-frizz hair treatment at Amazon here.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad