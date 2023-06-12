Courtney Cox Discovered This $23 Moisturizer During Her Time on ‘Friends’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

From homecare products to feature films, Courtney Cox has never been shy about spotlighting things that she loves. Now, the actress is putting the spotlight on skincare – and putting her best face forward – as the new ambassador for Dermalogica.

Founded by a skin therapist and developed by dermatologists, Dermalogica has been creating gentle yet highly-effective skincare products since its launch in 1986. Cox’s love for the company dates almost as far back, first using Dermalogica when she was on Friends, which premiered in 1994.

Cox, who uses the brand’s Daily Microfoliant and Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50, says she first discovered Dermalogica products while filming Friends, as it was the actual product displayed and used in Monica and Rachel’s bedroom. The actress and skincare junkie has been a fan of Dermalogica ever since.

Now an official brand ambassador and spokesperson, Cox highlights two of her favorite products in her new Dermalogica campaign. The first is the $18 Daily Microfoliant is a powder-based exfoliant that helps to improve skin tone, smoothness and clarity. Activated with water, the Daily Microfoliant is ideal for those with blemish-prone skin, or uneven skin texture. Cox calls it a “go-to product” for brightening her skin, adding that “it makes me look like I just got a professional skin treatment.”

Cox’s recent Instagram video promoting the Dermalogica exfoliant powder has racked up 1.6 million views and counting, and even got a like from longtime BFF (and fellow skincare fan) Jennifer Aniston.

Dermalogica’s Dynamic Skin Recovery SPF 50, meantime, is a three-in-one daily moisturizer that works to hydrate the skin while protecting it from harmful UV rays. Gentle enough for all skin types, it helps to firm and plump up your skin, while smoothing out fine lines and wrinkles. Cox, who has been open about her skincare and aging journey, says she’s been a fan of the Dermalogica moisturizer for years, after first using it on the set of Friends. Similar creams can run into the hundreds of dollars, but Dermalogica has the Dynamic Skin Recovery Cream on sale right now for just $23.

