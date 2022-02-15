×
Crocs’ ‘Clueless’ Collaboration Is Bringing Back ’90s Nostalgia

The capsule collection launches Feb. 14 online exclusively at Zappos.com.

Crocs x 'Clueless' Collaboration
Courtesy of Zappos

As if! If there’s one thing to remember from ’90s coming-of-age classic Clueless — besides the film’s many iconic one-liners — it’s the fashion. From cheetah print and plaid to platforms and fur, all of the film’s trends are back in Crocs’ new collaboration that pays homage to the cult-favorite movie, which was based on Jane Austen’s classic novel, Emma.

Launching today exclusively on Zappos, the Crocs x Clueless collection ($35 to $65) is an ode to the characters of the teen comedy: Cher (Alicia Silverstone), Dionne (Stacey Dash), Tai (Brittany Murphy) and Amber (Elisa Donovan). For the campaign, Clueless is reimagined with singer-songwriter Victoria Monét as Cher, actress Amber Riley as Dionne, R&B artist Thuy as Amber and filmmaker River Gallo as Tai. 

Lazy loaded image
Courtesy of Zappos

Crocs x 'Clueless' Collaboration

The Cher shoe calls upon the character’s iconic yellow plaid outfit combo with a silver chain embellishment, while incorporating a platform into the classic Croc look. The Dionne is a classic clog with a black plaid design, while The Amber style includes a fuzzy lining and leopard print. Lastly, The Tai is perfect for lounging at home in easy, slip-in classic slides in blue.

Clueless and Crocs lovers alike can also glam up their shoes with film-inspired Jibbitz charm packs ($25) inspired by the four characters.

Crocs have seen a resurgence in popularity, even after the company closed all of its factories and North American stores in 2018. Luxury designers including Christopher Kane and Balenciaga as well as musicians Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Bad Bunny are just a few of the ugly-shoe brand’s collaborators, and Alan Cummings once walked the red carpet in the foam footwear.

See the film-inspired campaign video and shop all four pairs from the Crocs x Clueless collaboration (as well as their matching Jibbitz) below.

Crocs x Clueless The Cher Classic Platform Clog

Zappos Crocs Clueless

Crocs x 'Clueless' The Cher Classic Platform Clog $65
Crocs x Clueless The Cher Jibbitz Charms Pack

Crocs x Clueless The Cher Jibbitz Charms Pack

Crocs x Clueless The Cher Jibbitz Charms Pack $25

Crocs x Clueless The Dionne Classic Clog

Zappos Crocs Clueless

Crocs x 'Clueless' The Dionne Classic Clog $55
Crocs x Clueless The Dionne Jibbitz Charms Pack

Crocs x Clueless The Dionne Jibbitz Charms Pack

Crocs x Clueless The Dionne Jibbitz $25

Crocs x Clueless The Amber Classic Lined Clog

Zappos Crocs Clueless

Crocs x 'Clueless' The Amber Classic Lined Clog $65
Crocs x Clueless The Amber Jibbitz Charms Pack

Crocs x Clueless The Amber Jibbitz Charms Pack

Crocs x 'Clueless' The Amber Jibbitz Charms Pack $25
Crocs x Clueless The Tai Classic Slide

Zappos Crocs Clueless

Crocs x 'Clueless' The Tai Classic Slide $35
Crocs x Clueless The Tai Jibbitz Charms Pack

Crocs x Clueless The Tai Jibbitz Charms Pack

Crocs x 'Clueless' The Amber Jibbitz Charms Pack $25
