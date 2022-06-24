The Best Summer Outfit Ideas, from Maximalist to a Cooler Version of Coastal Grandma

- Share this article on Facebook
Now that it’s officially summer, you won’t be able to put off transforming your wardrobe to more seasonally appropriate attire any longer. But if you’re not eager to break out last year’s crop tops and sun dresses, it’s totally understandable. After months of cooler weather, you may be in need of inspiration for a brand new look, so we found ideas for cute summer outfits (complete with statement jewelry, comfy footwear, sun hats and stylish sunnies) inspired by the trends your favorite celebs have been recently sporting.
Whether you’re going on vacation, have a few party invites, heading to a stylish summer music festival or you just want to look incredible at the gas pump, you’ll be sure to find the perfect ‘fit for any summer occasion. Stunningly bright hues in over-the-top silhouettes, bold cut-outs and even a new spin on a popular TikTok fashion trend might all be part of your summer fashion fate. Keep scrolling to find cute summer outfits you’ll be obsessing over the next few months.
The Look: Amalfi Coast Grandma
TikTok’s effortless and familiar Coastal Grandmother aesthetic may be irresistible to some, but if neutrals and minimalism are your worst nightmare, please meet its cousin: the Amalfi Coast Grandma. Think lightweight trousers, fruit-print tops and comfy sandals — like something your stylish grandma would wear on vacation in Italy.
Current Air Lemon Bow Tank Top
Vince Pleat Front Tapered Pants
Steve Madden Bennet Sandals
Lusana Baha Straw Visor
The Look: Mad Maximalist
If you haven’t yet embraced a more flamboyant style sensibility, consider this your signal to do so. It’s all about daring silhouettes, vivacious prints, funky accessories, and color, color, color. Invoke your inner Emily in Paris, Iris Apfel or Doja Cat with your own take on unapologetic maximalism.
Mother of All Jessica Zebra Print Puff Sleeve Dress
Balenciaga Power Cat Eye Sunglasses
Kat Maconie Frida Multicolored Sphere Ankle-Strap Sandals
Moschino Logo-Lettered Tote Bag
The Look: Cool Cutouts
Dua Lipa, Kim Kardashian, and Bella Hadid are just a small fraction of celebs who have worn the everlasting cut-out trend. It’s the perfect style for summer’s rising temperatures, since you can let parts of your body breathe! Extend the trend down to your feet with a gladiator heel (yes, that 2000s shoe is back in an updated version).
AFRM Monique Floral Cutout Waist Long Sleeve Dress
Cult Gaia Freya Sandals
Fiorucci Large Angels Basket Bag
Baublebar Butterfly Threader Earrings
The Look: Lounging in Linen
Linen’s breezy nature makes it a great choice for summer — so why not go all in with matching sets in the relaxed fabric? Angelina Jolie and Katie Holmes are just a few stars who have stepped out this season in laid-back linen pieces.
Universal Standard Dawn Linen Hi Low Tunic
Universal Standard Juniper Linen Easy Pull-On Shorts
Mejuri Bold Pearl Necklace
Veja Campo Sneakers
The Look: Hail Satin
Sleek satin dresses have stood the test of time for good reason. They are versatile and always look chic, not to mention, comfortable to wear during the hottest time of the year. Gwyneth Paltrow, Winona Ryder, and Sarah Jessica Parker wore satin slip dresses in the ‘90s, and they’re favored today by Bella Hadid, Hailey Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian.
Rahi Bondi Jacie Cutout Satin Midi Dress
Alexander Wang Scrunchie Mini Bag
Jennifer Behr Twist Silk-Satin Headband
Birdies Swan Flats
The Look: Minimalist-Chic
When you’re in a jeans-and-a-tee mood but want something a bit more elevated, combine this season’s cut-out trend with a basic (yet skin-baring) top and laid-back denim.
LNA Logue Top
Levi’s 501 Denim Shorts
Oak + Fort Square Toe Loafer
The Look: Aperol Aesthetic
It might be Aperol Spritz season, so why not pay sartorial homage to summer’s favorite cocktail? Take a cue from stars like Priyanka Chopra, Tiffany Haddish and Eva Longoria, and wear shades of orange from head-to-toe — the vibrant hue will instantly put you in a celebratory mood. Salud!
Caroline Constas Finley Dress
Cult Gaia Eden Acrylic Crossbody Clutch
Marni Chunky Hoop Drop Earrings
Jeffrey Campbell Mercantile Slingback Sandals
The Look: Modern Regencycore
Don’t expect the Bridgerton fashion obsession to be over anytime soon. If you’re not into the corseted look, try a smocked dress or top with ruffles and pair it with fun floral accessories or gem-embellished pieces in the Regencycore spirit.
Everlane The Smock Dress
LoveShackFancy Arietta Square Sunglasses
Sophia Webster Ritzy Slide Sandals
