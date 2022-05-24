‘DC League of Super-Pets’ Debuts Movie-Inspired Merch Ahead of Summer (Exclusive)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

DC League of Super-Pets is giving four-pawed comic book fans and their humans some furry heroes of their own.

Ahead of the animated adventure film’s global premiere on July 27, DC and Warner Bros. Consumer Products are joining forces with a slew of popular brands on movie-inspired merchandise and more for every superfan in the family — including pets.

Premiering July 29 in theaters in North America, DC League of Super-Pets follows Krypto the Super-Dog (voiced by Dwayne Johnson), who shares superpowers with his best friend Clark Kent, a.k.a. Superman (John Krasinsksi). When furball villain Lulu (Kate McKinnon) kidnaps the Man of Steel, Krypto enlists a pack of shelter pets to help save the day.

Kevin Hart, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, Marc Marcon, Thomas Middleditch, Ben Schwartz and Keanu Reeves also lend their voices to the summer movie.

“The endearing characters and themes of teamwork and inner strength depicted in DC League of Super-Pets inspired our team to develop a varied, cross-category collection that brings the heart, soul and fun of the film into the lives of fans around the world,” says Warner Bros. Discovery Global Brands and Experiences president Pam Lifford in a statement. “From preschoolers who tell their own stories using Krypto and Ace toys, to parents introducing their future super heroes to reading, and pet lovers who can equip their own super-pets with super-products, our goal is to give fans a variety of ways to bring DC League of Super-Pets home with them.”

Available online and in stores at DC’s online shop, Amazon, Kohl’s, Target and Walmart, the collection spans kid apparel, pet accessories, toys, collectibles, costumes, kids furniture and more. Pint-sized gamers can also join the adventure with the DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace video game, which debuts July 15 for Nintendo Switch, PS4, Steam, Xbox One and PC (It will be released September 30 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S).

Fisher-Price will release figurines, playsets and other toys and collectibles ($15 to $26), while Just Play will launch charming plushes ($22 to $30). Kids can suit up in official costumes by Rubies (available at Costumes.com starting in July), including outfits inspired by Ace the Bat-Hound, Krypto the Super-Dog and other characters.

Buckle Down dog and cat collars Courtesy of Warner Bros. Consumer Products

For the pups and felines, there are collars and leashes ($16 to $25) from Buckle Down inspired by classic DC superheroes and their super pets, and rope tug toys, plushes and more by Fetch for Pets.

There will also be coloring books and graphic novels from DC, Bendon and Random House; character-inspired beds and bedding by Delta Children and Crown Crafts; ornaments by Hallmark; and water bottles and other home goods by Zak Designs.

Select products are available now and will be released throughout the summer. See some of the merch that’s shoppable below.

DC League of Super-Pets Rev & Rescue Krypto

Rev & Rescue Krytpo $29.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Bioworld DC League of Super-Pets Krypto Icon Youth Black Graphic Tee

Bioworld DC League of Super-Pets Krypto Icon Youth Black Graphic Tee $20 Buy now

Fischer-Price DC League of Super-Pets Batman and Ace Set

Fischer-Price DC League of Super-Pets Batman and Ace Set $15 Buy now

Fisher-Price DC League of Super-Pets Wonder Woman & PB Set

Fisher-Price DC League of Super-Pets Wonder Woman & PB Set $14.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace for Nintendo Switch

Pre-Order 'DC League of Super-Pets: The Adventures of Krypto and Ace' $40 Buy now

Just Play DC Super-Pets Superman and Krypto Plush Set

Just Play DC Super-Pets Superman and Krypto Plush Set $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Jumping Beans DC Comics League of Super-Pets Toddler Boy Graphic Tee

Jumping Beans DC Comics League of Super-Pets Toddler Boy Graphic Tee $12 Buy now

Delta Children DC League of Super-Pets Sleep and Play Toddler Bed

Delta Children DC League of Super-Pets Sleep and Play Toddler Bed $64 Buy now

Fisher-Price DC League of Super-Pets Figure Multi-Pack