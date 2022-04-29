Disney and Aldo’s Dreamy New Shoes and Accessories Are Fit for Princesses

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve been hoping and dreaming for a whimsical wardrobe update, then your wish is Disney and Aldo’s command. The entertainment giant and the accessories brand have unveiled a new collection of footwear, jewelry and bags inspired by Disney’s classic princesses.

Available online and in stores at Aldo and Nordstrom, the range is priced from $25 to $130 and features playful pieces inspired by Ariel, Belle, Cinderella, Jasmine, Snow White and Tiana. There are embellished low top sneakers ready for traipsing in the forest, gold-encrusted heels fit for a fairytale ball, whimsical storybook clutches and statement jewelry that evoke each princess’ regal personality.

Cinderella fans can walk happily ever after in crystal-covered transparent heels that channel the rags-to-riches princess’ iconic glass slipper, while Ariel aficionados can slip on iridescent sneakers and chandelier earrings with metallic seashells and crustacean details.

Jasmine’s turquoise-infused collection includes bold tassel earrings and heels with gold genie lamp charms, and Tiana’s royal line features touches of gold and magical stars. Belle’s pieces are finished with her signature red rose, and Snow White’s stilettos, earrings and more feature red apples and “mirror mirror” quotes.

See all of the pieces below, and shop the full Aldo x Disney Princess collection here.

