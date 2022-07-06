Disney and Givenchy’s ‘101 Dalmatians’ Collection Is for Fashion-Loving People and Pups Alike

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Calling Cruella: Disney’s latest collection with Givenchy has arrived. The French fashion house and the House of the Mouse have debuted a new capsule inspired by the original 101 Dalmatians film, marking the second limited-edition release from the two brands’ ongoing collaboration.

Priced from $230 to $5,320, the collection comprises women’s and men’s ready-to-wear, accessories, jewelry and pet goods starring Perdita, Pongo and their 98 playful pups. (Yes, four-pawed luxury lovers are having quite the fashion moment.) Givenchy’s iconic 4G motif gets the spotted treatment in embroidered wool cardigans, distressed denim jackets and slim-fit jeans, logo sweaters, jogger pants, leather carryalls, sneakers, printed cotton jersey basics, reversible bucket hats, baseball caps and more. Statement pieces such as printed leather varsity jackets, cropped embroidered bombers, baby pink wool and mohair blazers and pants and the Medium G Tote round out the second collab.

There are also separable enamel and silver-finish brass heart necklaces and rings (to share with your best friend), leather dog collars, leashes with waste bag holders, wallets, card holders, metal flasks and other accoutrements for humans and pets.

In the spirit of the movie’s cartoon canines, Givenchy and Walt Disney Animation Studios dreamed up an animated short film that sees the 101 dalmatians embark on an adventure in the City of Lights. Creative director Matthew M. Williams, Kate Moss and Cruella De Vil also star in the video, which was overseen by renowned Disney animator Eric Goldberg.

In a statement, Goldberg explains: “To have the opportunity to tell a story and create new animation with the characters from 101 Dalmatians, through the imaginative and playful lens of the House of Givenchy, was an absolute dream. It was a true light to collaborate with such talented creators to bring these beloved characters back to life in such a unique way.”

Courtesy of Givenchy

This isn’t the first time that the luxury label has teamed with Disney. In 2013 under then-creative director Ricardo Tisci, Givenchy dropped a Bambi-inspired collection (you can still find it at online resale sites including Fashionphile, Grailed and Tradesy.) that was re-released in spring 2017.

Disney’s 101 Dalmatians was based on Dodie Smith’s 1956 novel, The Hundred and One Dalmatians, which was released just four years after Hubert de Givenchy debuted his eponymous luxury house. The entertainment giant released a live-action film in 1996, followed by the sequel, 102 Dalmatians, in 2000. And the studio’s comedy reboot starring Emma Stone as the fashion designer villain, Cruella, also sparked fashion collaborations with Louis Vuitton (the brand’s Capucines handbag was seen in the film), De Beers (worn by Emma Thompson as couture designer Baroness von Hellman), Rag & Bone, Comme Des Garçons, BaubleBar and others.

Courtesy of Givenchy

Shop the full collection online at Givenchy and MyTheresa, watch the 23-second animated video at the luxury brand’s website here and see some of our top picks from the second Disney x Givenchy drop below.

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Cotton Jersey Shirt

Disney x Givenchy Cotton Jersey Shirt $655 Buy now

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians City Sport Printed Leather Sneakers

Disney x Givenchy City Sport Printed Leather Sneakers $695 Buy now

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Cut Out Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Disney x Givenchy Cut Out Small Leather Shoulder Bag $1,725 Buy now

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Pink Dog Collar

Disney x Givenchy Pink Dog Collar $420 Buy now

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Logo Cotton Jersey Hoodie

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Logo Cotton Jersey Hoodie $1,190 Buy now

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Medium G Tote

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Medium G Tote $1,390 Buy now

Disney x Givenchy G-Essentials 101 Dalmatians Camera Bag

Disney x Givenchy G-Essentials 101 Dalmatians Camera Bag $1,270 Buy now

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Slide Sandals

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Slide Sandals $350 Buy now

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Separable Two-Tone Double Necklace