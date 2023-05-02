Bob Iger Wore These Disney x Karl Lagerfeld Sneakers at the Met Gala Red Carpet

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

The House of the Mouse’s Big Cheese paid homage to Kaiser Karl at fashion’s biggest night. At the 2023 Met Gala red carpet, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger paired his classic black tuxedo with white kicks from the Disney x Karl Lagerfeld collection.

Priced at $299, the white-and-black patent leather sneakers feature a Disney character print inspired by the late Chanel designer and style icon, who is the focus of the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute exhibit as well as Disney+’s forthcoming original series, Kaiser Karl. The Disney x Karl Lagerfeld collaboration ($48 to $469) also includes graphic tees, jeans, sweatshirts, denim and bomber jackets, silk scarves, bucket hats, jewelry, iPhone cases, shoulder bags, totes, fanny packs and more accessories.

The Met Gala is the museum’s annual fundraiser, which has been organized and presided over by Vogue editor Anna Wintour since 1995. It is timed to coincide with the unveiling of the museum’s annual fashion exhibition and this year’s is focused on Lagerfeld. Titled Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty, the collection honors the life and legendary career of the late designer who died on Feb. 19, 2019, and features more than 150 pieces including sketches.

German actor Daniel Brühl will star as the ponytailed fashion legend in the Disney+ show, which is set in Paris in the 1970s when Lagerfeld was breaking into the French fashion scene. The series is currently shooting in France, Monaco and Italy, and premiere date has yet to be set.

See more of the best looks from the 2023 Met Gala red carpet here, and shop the exact Disney x Karl Lagerfeld sneakers worn by Iger below.

