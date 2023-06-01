Mickey Gets a Manga Makeover in Disney and Tommy Hilfiger’s 100th Anniversary Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Disney continues to toast its centennial with a new fashion collaboration. Tommy Hilfiger is the latest brand to put its stylish spin on the House of the Mouse with a college prep-meets-manga collection as part of the 100 Years of Wonder celebration.

Out on June 1, the Disney x Tommy collection ($70-$449) features adult and kids clothing and accessories starring Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Pluto, Goofy and Donald and Daisy Duck in the cult-favorite Japanese cartoon aesthetic. The line comprises Ivy League-inspired silhouettes such as rugby shirts, cricket jerseys, collegiate jackets, classic Ithaca stripe button-downs and dresses, chinos and blazers alongside park-ready ear headbands, graphic tees, sweaters and more. Other cool design touches include jacquard prints that fuse Tommy Hilfiger’s iconic monogram with Mickey’s silhouette, all-over prints inspired by vintage Disney sketches and more.

The kidswear also boasts adaptive styles such as T-shirts, dresses and polo shirts with magnetic closures and bottoms with easy pull-up loops.

Paola Kudacki shot the playful campaign starring singer-songwriter Henry Lau, Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount and models Soo Joo Park, Stella Maxwell and Reign Judge. Disney devotees can also get their own manga makeover with Disney’s artificial intelligence-powered photo generator that will create sharable images for social media.

The Disney x Tommy collab is part of the entertainment juggernaut’s many collaborations celebrating its 100th anniversary. Among the releases are limited-edition Lego building sets, an exclusive Leica Q2 camera, Citizen watches, Petunia Pickle Bottom bags and accessories and more.

The collection is available in select Disney and Tommy Hilfiger stores, at Disneyland and Walt Disney World resorts and online at ShopDisney and Tommy.com. See more campaign images below.

Courtesy of Disney

Courtesy of Disney

Courtesy of Disney