Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James and Tretorn Debut New Collection of Spring-Ready Sneakers

Reese Witherspoon is adding some retro pep to her spring step with Draper James’ new footwear collaboration.

The Your Place or Mine star’s Southern lifestyle-inspired fashion label has teamed again with Tretorn on a footwear capsule, marking their second limited-edition collection together. Available in women’s sizes 6 to 10, the three-pair range ($80 to $110) comprises the Swedish footwear brand’s vintage-inspired Rawlins 2.0 sneakers in pink and red colorways, the white leather Stadium kicks with a robin’s egg blue accent and the canvas Nylite tennis shoes in blue. The collab is designed to match Draper James’ latest sportswear collection of sports bras, workout tops, leggings, jackets and hair accessories in light pink and navy blue gingham and floral prints.

The two brands first joined forces in February 2022 on shoes featuring playful gingham prints and gold accents as well as matching kids sizes. Some of those designs are still available in select women’s sizing.

Witherspoon recently wrapped the third season of The Morning Show, the Apple TV+ original series in which she co-stars with Jennifer Aniston. The Hello Sunshine founder and producer stars with Ashton Kutcher in the Netflix romantic comedy, Your Place or Mine, and she’ll reprise her role as Tracy Flick in the Election sequel Tracy Flick Can’t Win at Paramount+. Next, the 46-year-old actress will star and executive produce All Stars, a comedy for Amazon’s Prime Video about a former cheerleader who cons her way across the Atlantic to teach cheerleading in England.

Below, see and shop the Draper James x Tretorn collection (including styles from the previous collab) as well as activewear to complete the look.

