This Luxurious Sleep Mask Seen on Hollywood Just Got a Taylor Swift-Inspired Update

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Drowsy, the popular sleep accessories brand, is taking cues from Taylor Swift for its new “Lavender Haze” sleep mask. Inspired by the singer’s hit single and a new lavender colorway, the new release is yet another reason why shoppers are flocking to what Drowsy calls “the world’s most luxurious sleep mask.”

Available at Drowsy’s website and on Amazon, the Lavender Haze sleep mask is designed to be super comfortable on your face, with a cushiony feel and built-in blackout liners that help to keep the light away. What you get: soothing, uninterrupted sleep in total darkness. (Jessica Alba, Ashley Greene, TikTok comedian Natalie Friedman, Bling Empire star Christine Chiu and Real Housewives of Orange County alum Meghan King have raved about the cozy sleep accessories brand on social media.)

Unlike basic sleep masks, which are often made from cheap and stuffy materials, the Drowsy mask is made from luxurious mulberry silk, which is super lightweight and gentle on your skin and hair. The silk rests delicately against your face, without causing friction, sweat or tightness, making it ideal if you’ve slathered on a night cream beforehand or are prone to tossing and turning in bed. It’ll also help prevent wrinkles and creases on your face caused by rough pillows or bedsheets.

Drowsy Sleep Co.

While some sleep masks use an adjustable strap to stay in place, the Drowsy mask features a headband-style design that wraps around the ears and back of the head. There’s a cut-out section for your nose as well. The unique design helps to not only block out light from all angles, but helps to muffle noise as well. The cloud-like padding provides just the right amount of cushioning to help you fall asleep – and stay asleep. The headband is adjustable to fit all head shapes and sleeping styles.

The Drowsy Sleep Mask is one of the best-reviewed sleep masks online, with a 4.2-star rating (out of five) from hundreds of shoppers online. Reviewers rave about how soft and silky the mask is, and how the material stays cool all night long (unlike a cotton mask which could absorb heat and sweat).

At $79, the Drowsy Mask is more expensive than other masks on the market, but it’s a small price to pay for getting some much-needed rest and relaxation. And if the new lavender hue isn’t for you, Drowsy also makes their popular sleep mask in more than a dozen other colors. See full selection here.