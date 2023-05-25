Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace Took Notes from the ’90s for Their New Collection — Here’s How to Shop It Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

After live-streaming their Cannes catwalk show, Versace and Dua Lipa’s see-now, buy-now “La Vacanza” collection is now shoppable online.

Co-designed by Donatella Versace and the Grammy-winning pop superstar, the range ($110-$24,350) debuted May 23 with a runway presentation hosted by model Iván de Pineda, who gave a play-by-play of starry arrivals, interviewed celebrity guests and provided live commentary on the show-stopping looks. Among the standouts were a silk cutout gown and mini dress, both finished with crystal-embellished straps and buckles.

The ’90s and Y2K eras were there in full fashion force: Versace’s iconic Butterfly and Ladybugs print (originally from the Spring/Summer 1995 range) was layered atop bold polka dots on breezy evening gowns, cutout mini dresses, cropped bomber jackets, silk shirts, midi skirts, flared-leg jumpsuits, low-rise trousers, swimwear and scarves.

Courtesy of Versace

Other retro references included pastel blue and pink hues, vibrant floral prints, metallic hobo bags, playful platform pumps and mules, towel bucket hats and halter-neck vest silhouettes. And there was plenty of Barbiecore pink to go around (Dua Lipa happens to play a mermaid in Greta Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie film), all adhering to Versace’s design codes, from cutout bustier tops finished with gold Medusa hardware to bold-shouldered power blazer and skirt sets.

“Donatella and I bonded over our shared love of this time of year while making this collection,” Lipa says in a statement. “Digging through the archives we discovered we were drawn to a lot of the same references which was such an inspiring and fulfilling process. La Vacanza ranges from metallic miniskirts and sexy bikinis, to butterfly rings and printed pieces inspired by the Versace SS ’95 collection. There’s always an occasion to wear Versace, and I know I’ll be spending my days (and nights!) in La Vacanza all summer long.”

Dua Lipa and Donatella Versace

Adds Versace, “Dua loves fashion, I love music — we are the perfect duo! I love the summer and for me this collection celebrates the very best of that time of year. Gorgeous colors, fun prints, and light silhouettes. This is the perfect summer collection — from lying by the pool in a fun printed bikini, to dressing up to dance on hot summer evenings in the perfect evening dress — these clothes immediately make me think of my holidays and being in the sun. We had such a good time designing this collection together. We felt like we were on vacation and that is exactly the spirit we want people to feel when they wear our clothes.”

The 27-year-old singer attended Versace’s recent Fall/Winter ’23 runway show in Los Angeles, where a video of her meeting music icon Cher went viral. The London-bred star (who works with Italian stylist Lorenzo Posocco) has been a brand ambassador for the house since 2021.

See more of the looks from the runway show and campaign below, and shop the Dua Lipa x Versace La Vacanza collection online here.

Courtesy of Versace

Courtesy of Versace