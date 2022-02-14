Where to Get Dwayne Johnson’s Under-$200 White Sneakers from the Super Bowl

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.
Hours before the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson scored a stylish touchdown when he introduced the two teams Sunday at the Super Bowl LVI.
Hollywood-loved stylist Ilaria Urbinati dressed the Jungle Cruise actor in a bicep-hugging maroon crewneck tee and crisp tailored trousers, both by luxury label Brioni, and accessorized the sleek look with a Panerai watch and a gold talisman pendant necklace by Los Angeles jeweler Anita Ko. She finished the entrepreneurial star‘s Super Bowl Sunday ensemble with white leather kicks by Brooklyn-based brand Greats — and those looking to steal Johnson’s style can shop the same pair for under $200.
Related Stories
Read More: The Best Retro White Sneakers for Summer
View this post on Instagram
Johnson wore Greats’ Royale High shoes which are $199 online at the brand’s website. The brand says the design is inspired by “the clean lines of iconic retro sneakers,” and they’re available in other colors and styles, including a low-top silhouette for $179 and a knit version for $119. Made with no virgin plastics, the biodegradable shoes are handmade from sustainably sourced full-grain Italian leather and natural rubber, and the antimicrobial footbed boasts extra cushioning for comfort.
Johnson isn’t the only Hollywood star who has been seen in Greats’ minimalist steppers. Julia Roberts, Matt Bomer, Tina Fey, Hugh Jackman, Angel Bismark and Kaley Cuoco have also worn the New York-based label’s footwear.
Dig Johnson’s fashion sense but want other options? Below, we’ve rounded up more of the best white sneakers for men who want to step into spring with style. Check out six more options below.
Shop the Best Men’s White Sneakers
Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Sneakers
A classic wardrobe staple for sneakerheads, Nike’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers has a retro-cool basketball-inspired look and the style’s signature comfy and springy cushioning.
Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneakers
Made of recycled leather, Everlane’s retro court sneakers also feature a vintage-inspired design and are made with a low-waste manufacturing process.
Koio Capri Triple White Sneakers
Loved by Joe Jonas (who collaborated with the brand last year) and other stars, Koio makes some of the best minimalist white sneakers for men. The Capri shoes are made of sustainably sourced Italian leather and 100 percent rubber and feature a removable OrthLite Hybrid insole.
Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneakers
Cole Haan’s GrandPro Topspin sneakers take inspiration from tennis, as seen in the rubber toe caps and heel for traction.
Mr P. Eco Edition Larry VEGEA Sneakers
Mr. Porter’s exclusive eco-edition Larry sneakers are made of VEGEA, a leather alternative made from repurposed grape skins, stalks and seeds. The Margom rubber soles are crafted from 30 percent recycled materials and the lining is made of breathable onSteam microfiber material.
Common Projects BBall Leather Sneakers
Inspired by classic basketball shoes, Common Projects’ modern sneakers are made of white Italian leather and finished with the luxury brand’s iconic gold-stamped serial numbers.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day