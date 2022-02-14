Where to Get Dwayne Johnson’s Under-$200 White Sneakers from the Super Bowl

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Hours before the Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson scored a stylish touchdown when he introduced the two teams Sunday at the Super Bowl LVI.

Hollywood-loved stylist Ilaria Urbinati dressed the Jungle Cruise actor in a bicep-hugging maroon crewneck tee and crisp tailored trousers, both by luxury label Brioni, and accessorized the sleek look with a Panerai watch and a gold talisman pendant necklace by Los Angeles jeweler Anita Ko. She finished the entrepreneurial star‘s Super Bowl Sunday ensemble with white leather kicks by Brooklyn-based brand Greats — and those looking to steal Johnson’s style can shop the same pair for under $200.

Johnson wore Greats’ Royale High shoes which are $199 online at the brand’s website. The brand says the design is inspired by “the clean lines of iconic retro sneakers,” and they’re available in other colors and styles, including a low-top silhouette for $179 and a knit version for $119. Made with no virgin plastics, the biodegradable shoes are handmade from sustainably sourced full-grain Italian leather and natural rubber, and the antimicrobial footbed boasts extra cushioning for comfort.

Greats Royale High in Blanco $199 Buy now

Johnson isn’t the only Hollywood star who has been seen in Greats’ minimalist steppers. Julia Roberts, Matt Bomer, Tina Fey, Hugh Jackman, Angel Bismark and Kaley Cuoco have also worn the New York-based label’s footwear.

Dig Johnson’s fashion sense but want other options? Below, we’ve rounded up more of the best white sneakers for men who want to step into spring with style. Check out six more options below.

Shop the Best Men’s White Sneakers

Nike Air Force 1 ’07 Sneakers

A classic wardrobe staple for sneakerheads, Nike’s Air Force 1 ’07 sneakers has a retro-cool basketball-inspired look and the style’s signature comfy and springy cushioning.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Sneakers $100 Buy now

Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneakers

Made of recycled leather, Everlane’s retro court sneakers also feature a vintage-inspired design and are made with a low-waste manufacturing process.

Everlane The ReLeather Court Sneaker $110 Buy now

Koio Capri Triple White Sneakers

Loved by Joe Jonas (who collaborated with the brand last year) and other stars, Koio makes some of the best minimalist white sneakers for men. The Capri shoes are made of sustainably sourced Italian leather and 100 percent rubber and feature a removable OrthLite Hybrid insole.

Koio Capri Triple White Sneakers $268 Buy now

Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneakers

Cole Haan’s GrandPro Topspin sneakers take inspiration from tennis, as seen in the rubber toe caps and heel for traction.

Cole Haan GrandPro Topspin Sneakers $150 Buy now

Mr P. Eco Edition Larry VEGEA Sneakers

Mr. Porter’s exclusive eco-edition Larry sneakers are made of VEGEA, a leather alternative made from repurposed grape skins, stalks and seeds. The Margom rubber soles are crafted from 30 percent recycled materials and the lining is made of breathable onSteam microfiber material.

Mr P. Eco Edition Larry VEGEA Sneakers $325 Buy now

Common Projects BBall Leather Sneakers

Inspired by classic basketball shoes, Common Projects’ modern sneakers are made of white Italian leather and finished with the luxury brand’s iconic gold-stamped serial numbers.