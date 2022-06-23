We Tried It: Is Dyson’s New Airwrap Multi-Styler Hair Tool Worth Buying?

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

When the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler made its debut in 2018, it was heralded as a revolutionary game-changing hair tool. However, like with most innovations, there was room for improvement, especially when it came to its attachments.

The revised Dyson Airwrap for 2022 (which was announced in March and released on June 2) comes with major changes, promising hair that looks like it was done by a professional stylist. It’s now available in three options for different hair lengths and textures: the Airwrap Complete, the Complete Long and the Complete Coily/Curly.

We tested the Dyson Aiwrap Multi-Styler after receiving a complimentary review unit from the brand. Keep reading for an honest review of the new Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long.

Overall Opinion

The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler is an impressive multi-functional styler that uses advanced technology and upgraded attachments to give you professional-looking hair like your favorite celebs. If you regularly style your own hair at home, the hair styling tool is worth buying for its many high-end features.

Pros

Eliminates the need for multiple stylers, saving space and money in the long run

Easy to set up

Can be used on all hair types

If you own the first version of the Dyson Airwrap, you can purchase the new attachments for $40 each instead of buying an entirely new styler

Available in three options for different hair lengths and textures: Complete, Complete Long and Complete Coily/Curly

Cons

$600 price tag

Takes some practice to master

The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler in Complete Long (L) and Complete Coily/Curly options (R). Courtesy of Dyson

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Setup

Setting up the Dyson Airwrap couldn’t have been easier. After washing my hair, towel-drying it, and spritzing in some heat protectant (I used Ceremonia Guava Rescue Spray, $18 at Credo Beauty and Net-A-Porter), I attached the Coanda smoothing dryer, setting it to high heat and high speed, and drying my hair until it was about 80 percent dry.

One big difference I noticed was the pre-styling dryer. The one that came with the first-generation Airwrap looked like a smaller version of the Dyson Supersonic, while the new one is flat and has two functions. You simply switch the attachment from Drying to Smoothing function, allowing you to fix flyaways.

What’s in the box: The Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Complete Long includes the Coanda smoothing dryer, 1.2-inch and 1.6-inch Airwrap long barrels, a soft smoothing brush, a firm smoothing brush, a round volumizing brush and a velvet-lined storage case. Marie Lodi

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Overall Design

It’s clear from the jump that Dyson made a smart choice revamping the Airwrap. Aside from the handy pre-styling dryer, the newly upgraded barrels (the long 1.2- and 1.6-inch attachments used for curling and styling) can easily switch to clockwise and counterclockwise direction instead of the previous styler, which required you to completely change out the barrel attachment.

The Coanda airflow technology is also greatly improved. According to Dyson, “the Coanda phenomenon occurs when air, propelled at the right speed and pressure, naturally follows an adjacent surface, entraining surrounding air and with it — hair.” (At a recent media launch event and styling presentation, ambassador Matthew Collins illustrated the effect by pouring a cup of water at an angle and showcasing how the liquid ran along the side of the glass, rather than straight down to the ground.) I found that the air coming out from the re-engineered device is more powerful than the previous Airwrap, allowing waves and curls to be created quicker but without damaging the hair.

It’s also fun to see strands of hair get magically pulled to the barrels like a magnet. And unlike regular curling irons, you don’t have to worry about accidentally burning your fingers or other parts of your body. (I’m still traumatized from a childhood incident that occurred while I was simultaneously curling my hair while playing the piano, a tragic attempt at multitasking.)

The tool is available in three colorways: nickel/copper, Prussian blue/copper and copper/nickel.

The Dyson Airwrap Coanda smoothing dryer. Marie Lodi

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Features

As mentioned, one of the biggest and most important upgrades to the new Dyson Airwap are the barrels that don’t have to be switched out if you want to curl your hair in another direction. I found this to be such a relief and a time-saver. The smoothing mode is also key. After curling my hair I was able to quickly attach the dryer to fix my flyaways. Not only did it smooth out the top of my hair, but it also gave it volume, making it almost wig-like (which I love). This is something that I usually can’t get with my regular curling iron, as the top of my hair usually ends up looking flat.

I also switched to the smaller curler to add dimension to my face-framing pieces. There are also various brushes for smoothing and creating volume, so you get that cherished at-home blowout look in a pinch, and specific sets for those with long hair, short hair and curly/coily hair.

Writer Marie Lodi’s results after using the Dyson Airwrap to dry (L) and style (R) her hair. Marie Lodi

How Easy Is It to Use the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler?

There definitely is a learning curve with the Dyson Airwrap — if you’ve never used the older version, allowing the Coanda airflow to do its thing and let your hair attach itself to the barrel takes some getting used to. However, once you do, it’s easy. Because my hair is a lot longer than it usually is (down to the bottom of my back), I had some trouble getting my hair wrapped around it at first, but got used to it pretty quickly.

Is the Dyson Airwrap Worth Buying?

It’s a serious investment, so casual hot-tool users who only do their hair for special occasions might want to skip. But if you’re someone who is dedicated to doing your hair at home on the regular, this is a holy grail hair tool — one that I consider the best multi-functional styler on the market. It does everything you need it to do, from drying to smoothing and curling, all while saving money and space in your bathroom (or wherever you do your hair) in the long run.

Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler Specifications:

Dimensions: 10.7 inches tall, 1.6 inches long, 1.9 inches wide

10.7 inches tall, 1.6 inches long, 1.9 inches wide Weight: 1.5lb

1.5lb Settings: 3 heat, 3 speed

3 heat, 3 speed Power: 1,300v

1,300v Voltage: 120

120 Operating temperature: 32°F to 104°F

What’s Included with the Dyson Airwrap Multi-Styler:

Coanda Smoothing Dryer

1.2-inch Airwrap long barrel

1.6-inch Airwrap long barrel

Soft smoothing brush (included in Complete and Long hair sets)

Firm smoothing brush

Round volumizing brush

Storage case

Wide-tooth comb (included in Coily/Curly set)

