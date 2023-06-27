Dyson’s Hollywood Hairstylist-Loved Supersonic Hair Dryer Is at Its Lowest Price Since Black Friday

When Dyson first released its Supersonic hair dryer, The Hollywood Reporter raved that the device is “worth the investment” for its ability to cut styling time in half. It’s beloved by Hollywood hairstylists Jen Atkin (an ambassador for the brand) and Chris Appleton, the latter of whom uses the styling tool to achieve his signature glass hair look seen on Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and other stars.

Dyson rarely hosts sales, and when it does, its hair styling tools are not always included in the markdowns. And if you’ve been eyeing the best-selling hair styling device, you’re in luck: regularly $429, the limited edition Dyson Supersonic in the Vinca Blue/Rosé colorway is now $100 off as part of 4th of July sales. At $329 (or 23 percent off), the Supersonic is at its lowest price since Black Friday.

The deal is happening for a limited time at Sephora, Dyson and Best Buy, and the tool includes five styling attachments (including the new Flyaway accessory, a diffuser, a styling concentrator, a wide tooth comb and a gentle air attachment) and a presentation case valued at $60.

Designed for all hair types, the hair tool is equipped with an “acoustically tuned” V9 digital motor that’s quieter than other dryers, Air Multiplier technology and intelligent heat control that measures the air temperature over 40 times per second. Dyson says these features are “engineered to protect hair from extreme heat damage, with fast drying and controlled styling to help increase smoothness by 75 percent, increase shine by up to 132 percent and decrease frizz and flyaways by up to 61 percent.”

“There’s no assaulting blast of heat that burns your forehead,” THR‘s Sarah Gidick wrote in her review. “I dread blow-drying my hair for this reason. I’m late for dates, events, you name it, because I can’t stand the heat! This dryer is also perfect for young kids because it’s not hot to the touch (it uses something called Air Multiplier technology).”

The Supersonic has three speed settings (low for diffusing, medium for regular drying and high for fast styling) and four heat settings, while negative ions help to reduce static.

Shop the Dyson Supersonic hair dryer on sale for $329 online at the brand’s website, Sephora and Best Buy, and check out more of the best July 4th beauty deals here.