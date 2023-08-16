Dyson’s Star Hairstylist-Loved Supersonic Hair Dryer Now Comes In a New, Wallet-Friendlier Version

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Dyson’s Hollywood-loved Supersonic hair dryer just got easier on the wallet.

The home and hair care brand has released the Supersonic Origin, a “simplified” version of its best-selling hair dryer for $400. Just like the regular version, the device is equipped with Dyson’s V9 digital motor, three speed settings, four heat settings and a cold shot button. It also boasts the brand’s Air Multiplier technology and smart airflow and temperature control, resulting in speedy, controlled drying without damaging the hair with extreme heat. Per the brand, the tool helps to “increase smoothness by 75 percent, increase shine by up to 132 percent and decrease frizz and flyaways by up to 61 percent.”

Compared to the full set for $430 which includes five accessories, the pared-down kit comes in a new black/nickel colorway and with a magnetic styling concentrator attachment that helps you focus on one hair section at a time “with precise, controlled airflow.”

The Supersonic first arrived in 2016 to much fanfare, and Dyson has since released the new Airstrait hair straightener and dryer in May and the highly-anticipated Airwrap 2.0 last year.

Hollywood hairstylists Jen Atkin (who works with Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Bella and Gigi Hadid, and more) and Matthew Collins (Cindy Crawford, Kristen Stewart and Camila Mendes are clients) are among Dyson’s celebrity ambassadors, while hairstylist Irinel de Leon also uses the company’s luxe hair tools on her star clients (including Karlie Kloss).

Shop the new Dyson Supersonic Origin for $400 here.