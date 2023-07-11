YouTube Star Emma Chamberlain Unveils Rare Prime Day Deal on Chamberlain Coffee Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Viral coffee brand Chamberlain Coffee is getting in on Amazon’s Prime Day deals with a special 20% discount across its entire collection of coffee beans, K-cup pods, drink mixes and accessories.

Founded by social media star Emma Chamberlain, the namesake coffee brand has quickly established a fan following for its IG-worthy packaging, unique coffee flavors and variety of offerings (think everything from ground coffee to single-serve packs).

This Prime Day deal slashes the price of Chamberlain’s collection by 20%, with bags of coffee starting at $12.

Chamberlain Coffee tote bags have also become a staple around town, with the now-iconic white and Kelly green totes seen on everyone from celebs to students as they grab groceries or run errands around town.

The Chamberlain Coffee totes also get a rare discount for Prime Day, with an Amazon deal bringing the price down to just $18.

Chamberlain Coffee launched in 2020 and was available to shop on Amazon shortly thereafter. In addition to coffee, the brand is known for their matcha powders, currently available in original, mango and vanilla flavors online.

The brand’s latest launch, a canned matcha lemonade drink, launched earlier this year and reps for Chamberlain say they sell three cans every minute (the 12 oz. cans are currently on sale for $29.99 for a 12-pack).

As one of the buzziest brands in the coffee space, Chamberlain Coffee rarely goes on sale, so this 20% off Prime Day deal is something you’ll want to take advantage of. Whether you’re a fan of Emma Chamberlain or just want to try something new to satisfy your caffeine fix, you can shop all the Chamberlain Coffee deals on Amazon.com here.

Emma Chamberlain isn’t the only celeb sharing Prime Day deals with their fans: Kourtney Kardashian’s gummy brand, Lemme, is offering up to 40% off their supplements and tinctures online. And TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are offering 30% off their namesake footwear line, D’Amelio Footwear for Prime Day.

Keep in mind, you’ll have to sign-in with your Amazon Prime account to access the sale pricing. Not a Prime member? Use this link to get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime right now.