Shopping: These Hollywood-Loved KN95 Face Masks for Kids Are Finally Back In Stock Today

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated its mask guidelines last month, respirator masks such as N95s, KN95s and N94s have been in high demand. That’s especially true for the best kids masks that offer better protection than the cloth face coverings that many are now accustomed to wearing — and one Hollywood-loved brand is finally restocking its popular KN95 masks for children.

Evolvetogether will release more KN95 face masks in kids sizes today starting at 11 a.m. PT. Just like the adult sizes, the breathable and disposable masks cost $15 for a pack of five and have 95 percent particle and bacterial filtration efficiencies (PFE and BFE) and 98 percent viral filtration efficiency (VFE). Per the brand, its KN95 masks are made with medical-grade materials in an FDA-registered factory and meet all government-required standards (so you’ll see their GB number printed on the packaging).

The company’s KN95 kids face masks feature four layers (a non-woven water-resistant out layer, two meltblown filtration layers and a non-woven moisture-absorbing inner layer), comfortable ear loops and an adjustable nose bridge, and the fit most children between the ages of 3 to 8.

Evolvetogether’s stylish face masks have been seen on Rihanna, Anne Hathaway, Angelina Jolie, Charlize Theron, Dakota Johnson, Anya Taylor-Joy, Pete Davidson, Sarah Jessica Parker and many other Hollywood stars. The brand in December launched a personal care collection of deodorants, refillable hand sanitizers and hydrating hand creams, and it recently expanded its zero waste offerings to dissolvable hand soaps.

