Spring Skin Routine in a Rut? Try Washing Your Face With This $10 “Rice Water” 

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Many skincare brands boast fancy ingredients in their products that promise to help you get a brighter, healthier complexion. These days, the beauty market offers everything from seaweed creams to mushroom serums, and everything in between. But when it came time to working on my troublesome skin issues, I found relief in an unexpected skincare ingredient: rice.

I’ve been washing my face every night with The Face Shop’s $10 Rice Water Bright Light Face Cleansing Foam, and it’s made a noticeable difference in my skin’s softness, brightness and overall skin tone.

As the product name suggests, the magic ingredient in this gentle face wash is rice water, which is rich in vitamins and minerals to nourish dry skin. The addition of soapwort (a naturally occurring herb with an unfortunate-sounding name) adds anti-inflammatory properties and helps to tone and tighten. The foaming cleanser helps to strip away makeup, greasy oils and impurities, while sealing in moisture and leaving skin feeling balanced and toned.

The Face Shop is one of the top Korean beauty brands in the world and this product is one of the main reasons why. The company says “royal court ladies” in ancient Korean dynasties used rice water to keep their skin smoother and brighter. I remember my mom, meantime, dipping cotton balls in rice water when I was young to help soothe sunburns, redness and even mild acne. The brand has even released collaborations with Disney, The Simpsons, Toy Story and other pop culture franchises.

The Face Shop’s Rice Water Cleansing Foam is an easier way to get all the benefits of rice water in an easy-to-use format. An ages-old skincare secret in Asia, the ingredient has earned buzz recently with celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Cardi B and Ciara touting its potential hair growth benefits. La La Anthony even made it the hero ingredient in her own haircare brand, Inala.

Don’t just take our word for it: the Rice Water Cleanser boasts a 4.5-star rating (out of five) from almost 15,000 reviewers online. In fact, 75 percent of users give it a full five-star review. The best part: The Face Shop’s Rice Water Cleansing Foam is on sale for just $10 right now, making it an easy addition to your skincare routine. See full product details here.