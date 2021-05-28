‘Far Cry 6’ Teams With Hollywood-Loved Watchmaker Hamilton On First In-Game Timepiece

After starring in over 500 films, Hamilton’s military-inspired watches are soon coming to the cinematic gaming world. The Pennsylvania-born timepiece maker is teaming with Far Cry 6 to debut its first-ever in-game watch in tandem with the Ubisoft adventure title’s launch on October 7.

Far Cry 6 main character Dani Rojas will sport Hamilton’s Khaki Field Titanium Auto watch during her mission to “free the fictional nation of Yara from the rule of a ruthless dictator,” per a release. Joining the game’s cast as a villain is The Mandalorian star Giancarlo Esposito.

Players will earn the rugged (and completely virtual) wristwatch after completing their first mission — and yes, fans will eventually have the opportunity to buy the Hamilton x Far Cry 6 watch offline, too. Until then, shop the original Hamilton Khaki Field watch alongside the company’s other best-selling tickers that have appeared on the big screen.

1. Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto Watch

Far Cry 6 character Dani Rojas dons the Khaki Field Titanium Auto watch with a brown leather strap. Featuring Swiss-made movements, the option to use with or without the date, and a power reserve of 80 hours, the classic silhouette is housed in a lightweight titanium 42mm case inspired by classic army watches.

Hamilton Khaki Titanium Auto Watch $995 Buy now

2. Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto Watch

If all-black-everything is more your style, this sleek and luxe Khaki Field Titanium Auto watch comes with a textured rubber strap, dark dial, and light numerals.

Hamilton Khaki Field Titanium Auto Watch $995 Buy now

3. Hamilton Khaki Field Mechanical Watch

James Marsden wore this 38-millimeter stainless steel version of the Khaki Field mechanical watch while starring as Tom Wachowski in 2020’s Sonic the Hedgehog. Inspired by the original 1960s watch, this everyday piece features a dark dial, luminescent numerals, and a durable NATO strap.

Hamilton Khaki Mechanical Watch $495 Buy now

4. Hamilton Khaki Aviation X-Wind Auto Chrono Watch

As seen on Liam Hemsworth as Jake Morrison in Independence Day: Resurgence, Hamilton’s pilot-ready Khaki Aviation X-Wind watch boasts an innovative drift angle calculator (a first in timepiece design) to equip pilots with more accurate crosswinds calculations. A 44mm stainless steel case and brown leather strap round out its sporty, flight-friendly look.

Hamilton Khaki Aviation X-Wind Auto Chrono Watch $1,595 Buy now

5. Hamilton Jazzmaster Day Date Auto Watch

Hamilton’s Jazzmaster Day Date automatic watch was worn by Sandra Bullock in her role as Debbie Ocean in Ocean’s Eight. The modern timepiece features a 40mm stainless steel case with a white dial and a dark brown leather croc-embossed strap.

Hamilton Jazzmaster Day Date Auto Watch $795 Buy now

6. Hamilton Khaki Navy Frogman Auto Watch

Designed for the U.S. Navy’s tactical underwater teams, the Khaki Navy Frogman watch starred in the 1951 film The Frogmen and was most recently worn by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who played David Kane/Black Manta in 2018’s Aquaman. The watch brand updated the original timepiece with modern technology, including a uni-directional rotating bezel and improved water resistance and underwater visibility.