×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Farm Rio and Adidas’ Latest Collection Is Ready for Your Next Tropical Getaway

Selena Gomez, America Ferrera and Camila Cabello are just a handful of stars who've sported the Brazilian brand, which just dropped a new capsule of workout apparel and footwear.

Farm Rio x Adidas Spring/Summer Collection
Farm Rio x Adidas' spring/summer collection Courtesy of Farm Rio

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Farm Rio and Adidas have dropped their latest collection of tropical vacation-ready activewear, just in time for summer getaways.

Available online and in stores, the 60-piece capsule ($30 to $100) features Adidas’ classic workout silhouettes in the Rio de Janeiro-based label’s signature bold designs. Think slide sandals, leggings, bike shorts, track pants and jackets, windbreakers and sneakers alongside loungewear, swimwear and accessories featuring vibrant florals and graphic designs inspired by Farm Rio’s Brazilian heritage.

Related: Lena Waithe, Jeremy Pope Celebrate Adidas and Gucci’s Luxe Collaboration in West Hollywood

Related Stories

BROOKLINEN luxe sateen sheets
Lifestyle

Nicole Richie and More Stars Love Brooklinen's Sustainable Bedding, Towels and Robes -- And Everything's On Sale Starting Today

CUUP x 'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret'
Lifestyle

'Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret' Fans Can Stay Comfy Any Day of the Month in These Retro Undies

A festivalgoer favorite, Farm Rio has been worn by Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, America Ferrera, Jenna Dewan and more stars. Its partnership with Adidas began in 2014, and Farm Rio also counts Havaianas, Starbucks and Smiley among its regular collaborators.

The new Farm Rio x Adidas collaboration is available online at Farmrio.com and Adidas.com and at both brands’ brick-and-mortar stores; shop some of the standout pieces for spring and summer below.

Farm Rio x Adidas Tee

Farm Rio x Adidas Tee

Farm Rio

Farm Rio x Adidas Tee
$35
Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Bra

Farm Rio x Adidas Bra

Farm Rio

Farm Rio x Adidas Bra
$45
Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Pacer Shorts

Farm Rio x Adidas Pacer Shorts

Farm Rio

Farm Rio x Adidas Pacer Shorts
$35
Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Grand Court 2.0 Sneakers

Farm Rio x Adidas Grand Court 2.0 Sneakers

Farm Rio x Adidas Jacket

Farm Rio x Adidas Jacket

Farm Rio

Farm Rio x Adidas Jacket
$100
Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Gold Dress

Farm Rio x Adidas Gold Dress

Farm Rio

Farm Rio x Adidas Gold Dress
$55
Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Backpack

Farm Rio x Adidas Backpack

Farm Rio

Farm Rio x Adidas Backpack
$45
Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Vulcraid Clear Aqua Sneakers

Farm Rio x Adidas Vulcraid Clear Aqua Sneakers

Farm Rio

Farm Rio x Adidas Vulcraid Clear Aqua Sneakers
$65
Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Shorts

Farm Rio x Adidas Farm Shorts Black

Farm Rio

Farm Rio x Adidas Shorts
$70
Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Pink Dress

Farm Rio x Adidas Dress

Farm Rio

Farm Rio x Adidas Dress
$40
Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Leggings

Farm Rio x Adidas Track Pants

Farm Rio

Farm Rio x Adidas Leggings
$55
Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Bodysuit Vivid Berry

Farm Rio x Adidas Bodysuit Vivid Berry

Farm Rio

Farm Rio x Adidas Bike Short

Farm Rio x Adidas Bike Short

Farm Rio

Farm Rio x Adidas Bike Short
$45
Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Adilette Sneakers

Farm Rio x Adidas Adilette Sneakers

Farm RIo

Farm Rio x Adidas Adilette Sneakers
$40
Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Tee

Farm Rio x Adidas Tee

Farm Rio

Farm Rio x Adidas Tee
$40
Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Bra

Farm Rio x Adidas Bra

Farm Rio

Farm Rio x Adidas Bra
$70
Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Track Pants

Farm Rio x Adidas Track Pants

Farm Rio

Farm Rio x Adidas Track Pants
$75
Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Totally New Rio Tank Top

Farm Rio x Adidas Totally New Rio Tank Top

Farm RIo

Farm Rio x Adidas Totally New Rio Tank Top
$30
Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Totally New Rio Bike Shorts

Farm Rio x Adidas Totally New Rio Bike Shorts

Farm Rio

Farm Rio x Adidas Totally New Rio Bike Shorts
$30
Buy Now 1

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad