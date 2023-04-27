Farm Rio and Adidas’ Latest Collection Is Ready for Your Next Tropical Getaway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Farm Rio and Adidas have dropped their latest collection of tropical vacation-ready activewear, just in time for summer getaways.

Available online and in stores, the 60-piece capsule ($30 to $100) features Adidas’ classic workout silhouettes in the Rio de Janeiro-based label’s signature bold designs. Think slide sandals, leggings, bike shorts, track pants and jackets, windbreakers and sneakers alongside loungewear, swimwear and accessories featuring vibrant florals and graphic designs inspired by Farm Rio’s Brazilian heritage.

Related: Lena Waithe, Jeremy Pope Celebrate Adidas and Gucci’s Luxe Collaboration in West Hollywood

A festivalgoer favorite, Farm Rio has been worn by Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, America Ferrera, Jenna Dewan and more stars. Its partnership with Adidas began in 2014, and Farm Rio also counts Havaianas, Starbucks and Smiley among its regular collaborators.

The new Farm Rio x Adidas collaboration is available online at Farmrio.com and Adidas.com and at both brands’ brick-and-mortar stores; shop some of the standout pieces for spring and summer below.

Farm Rio x Adidas Tee Farm Rio Farm Rio x Adidas Tee $35 Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Bra Farm Rio Farm Rio x Adidas Bra $45 Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Pacer Shorts Farm Rio Farm Rio x Adidas Pacer Shorts $35 Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Grand Court 2.0 Sneakers

Farm Rio x Adidas Jacket Farm Rio Farm Rio x Adidas Jacket $100 Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Gold Dress Farm Rio Farm Rio x Adidas Gold Dress $55 Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Backpack Farm Rio Farm Rio x Adidas Backpack $45 Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Vulcraid Clear Aqua Sneakers Farm Rio Farm Rio x Adidas Vulcraid Clear Aqua Sneakers $65 Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Shorts Farm Rio Farm Rio x Adidas Shorts $70 Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Pink Dress Farm Rio Farm Rio x Adidas Dress $40 Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Leggings Farm Rio Farm Rio x Adidas Leggings $55 Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Bodysuit Vivid Berry Farm Rio

Farm Rio x Adidas Bike Short Farm Rio Farm Rio x Adidas Bike Short $45 Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Adilette Sneakers Farm RIo Farm Rio x Adidas Adilette Sneakers $40 Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Tee Farm Rio Farm Rio x Adidas Tee $40 Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Bra Farm Rio Farm Rio x Adidas Bra $70 Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Track Pants Farm Rio Farm Rio x Adidas Track Pants $75 Buy Now 1

Farm Rio x Adidas Totally New Rio Tank Top Farm RIo Farm Rio x Adidas Totally New Rio Tank Top $30 Buy Now 1