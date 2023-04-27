Farm Rio and Adidas’ Latest Collection Is Ready for Your Next Tropical Getaway

- Share this article on Facebook
Farm Rio and Adidas have dropped their latest collection of tropical vacation-ready activewear, just in time for summer getaways.
Available online and in stores, the 60-piece capsule ($30 to $100) features Adidas’ classic workout silhouettes in the Rio de Janeiro-based label’s signature bold designs. Think slide sandals, leggings, bike shorts, track pants and jackets, windbreakers and sneakers alongside loungewear, swimwear and accessories featuring vibrant florals and graphic designs inspired by Farm Rio’s Brazilian heritage.
A festivalgoer favorite, Farm Rio has been worn by Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello, America Ferrera, Jenna Dewan and more stars. Its partnership with Adidas began in 2014, and Farm Rio also counts Havaianas, Starbucks and Smiley among its regular collaborators.
The new Farm Rio x Adidas collaboration is available online at Farmrio.com and Adidas.com and at both brands’ brick-and-mortar stores; shop some of the standout pieces for spring and summer below.
Farm Rio x Adidas Tee
Farm Rio x Adidas Bra
Farm Rio x Adidas Pacer Shorts
Farm Rio x Adidas Grand Court 2.0 Sneakers
Farm Rio x Adidas Jacket
Farm Rio x Adidas Gold Dress
Farm Rio x Adidas Backpack
Farm Rio x Adidas Vulcraid Clear Aqua Sneakers
Farm Rio x Adidas Shorts
Farm Rio x Adidas Pink Dress
Farm Rio x Adidas Leggings
Farm Rio x Adidas Bodysuit Vivid Berry
Farm Rio x Adidas Bike Short
Farm Rio x Adidas Adilette Sneakers
Farm Rio x Adidas Tee
Farm Rio x Adidas Bra
Farm Rio x Adidas Track Pants
Farm Rio x Adidas Totally New Rio Tank Top
Farm Rio x Adidas Totally New Rio Bike Shorts
