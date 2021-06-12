×
Father’s Day Gift Guide: 10+ Products Guaranteed to Make Any Hollywood Dad Smile

A roundup of swag from grooming to gear and gadgets.

Father's Day gift guide collage
Courtesy of brand

Just Fore Dad 

Adidas Golf Stan Smith special-edition spikeless golf shoes in eco-friendly Primegreen and faux leather material.

Adidas Golf shoe

 

Stan Smith Special Edition Adidas Golf Shoes $120
Perfectly Timed 

Tom Ford 001 timepiece in stainless steel with white opaline dial and cognac calf leather strap.

Tom Ford 001 timepiece

Tom Ford 001 Watch $1600
Classic Stripes

La Ligne lightweight Mr. Marin sweater from the NYC-based label’s debut men’s collection. Hollywood dad Chris Rock has worn the look.

Mr Marin striped sweater

La Ligne Mr. Marin Sweater $295
Retro Sunglasses 

Garrett Leight California Optical x Parks Project Hampton X shades in bio-based acetate; John Legend sports the brand.

Garrett Leight California Optical Kinney x Sun acetate shades

Garrett Leight Acetate Shades $395
Well Groomed 

Aesop Moroccan Neroli shaving duet with a hydrating, anti-inflammatory serum to avoid skin irritation and a soothing botanical lotion.

Aesop shave set

Aesop Moroccan Neroli Shaving Duet $80
Stand Tall 

InMovement ergonomic standing desk Pro DT20 for the home office (or actual office) with an easy up-and-down lifting frame that fits two monitors.

Goop standing desk

InMovement Standing Desk Pro DT20 $399
Game Night 

Sunnylife acrylic stacking tower game.

Sunnylife acrylic stacking tower game

SunnyLife Lucite Jumbling Tower $140.00 on Amazon.com
Right on Time

Breguet’s Marine 5517 Automatic timepiece features a 40mm 18k white gold case with date window and wave design on the dial. Presented on a blue rubber strap, it’s water resistant to 100m and has a 55-hour power reserve.

Lazy loaded image
Watches of Switzerland
Breguet Marine 5517 Automatic $28,600
Travel Ready

Goop dopp kit in canvas and nylon — with a message for him inside.

Goop dopp kit

BUY NOW: $18
Father of the Ride 

Bronco Outer Banks four-seater in Cactus Gray with removable doors/top and an optional Bang & Olufsen sound system; starting at $38,955 (available beginning summer 2021), ford.com

Ford Bronco

Table Talk 

Tiffany & Co. leather and walnut table tennis paddles (comes with three ping-pong balls); Jeff Goldblum is a brand fan; $700, tiffany.com

Tiffany table tennis paddles

Cruise Control 

Retrospec Beaumont Rev City electric bike with a speed of up to 20 mph; David Beckham is a fan; $1,200, retrospec.com

Beaumont Bike

Go Overboard

Mavrans swim shorts in reCocoblend fabric made from recycled bottles and coconut husks; Joe Jonas rocks them. (Coral colorway not currently available); $89, mavrans.com.

Mavrans - Army Game - Swim Shorts

Scent-sational

Louis Vuitton Imagination cologne combines amber notes with spices like ginger, cinnamon and black tea; $265, louisvuitton.com

Imagination cologne from Louis Vuitton

A version of this story first appeared in the June 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.

