Father’s Day Gift Guide: 10+ Products Guaranteed to Make Any Hollywood Dad Smile

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Just Fore Dad
Adidas Golf Stan Smith special-edition spikeless golf shoes in eco-friendly Primegreen and faux leather material.
Perfectly Timed
Tom Ford 001 timepiece in stainless steel with white opaline dial and cognac calf leather strap.
Classic Stripes
La Ligne lightweight Mr. Marin sweater from the NYC-based label’s debut men’s collection. Hollywood dad Chris Rock has worn the look.
Retro Sunglasses
Garrett Leight California Optical x Parks Project Hampton X shades in bio-based acetate; John Legend sports the brand.
Well Groomed
Aesop Moroccan Neroli shaving duet with a hydrating, anti-inflammatory serum to avoid skin irritation and a soothing botanical lotion.
Related Stories
Stand Tall
InMovement ergonomic standing desk Pro DT20 for the home office (or actual office) with an easy up-and-down lifting frame that fits two monitors.
Game Night
Sunnylife acrylic stacking tower game.
Right on Time
Breguet’s Marine 5517 Automatic timepiece features a 40mm 18k white gold case with date window and wave design on the dial. Presented on a blue rubber strap, it’s water resistant to 100m and has a 55-hour power reserve.
Travel Ready
Goop dopp kit in canvas and nylon — with a message for him inside.
Father of the Ride
Bronco Outer Banks four-seater in Cactus Gray with removable doors/top and an optional Bang & Olufsen sound system; starting at $38,955 (available beginning summer 2021), ford.com
Table Talk
Tiffany & Co. leather and walnut table tennis paddles (comes with three ping-pong balls); Jeff Goldblum is a brand fan; $700, tiffany.com
Cruise Control
Retrospec Beaumont Rev City electric bike with a speed of up to 20 mph; David Beckham is a fan; $1,200, retrospec.com
Go Overboard
Mavrans swim shorts in reCocoblend fabric made from recycled bottles and coconut husks; Joe Jonas rocks them. (Coral colorway not currently available); $89, mavrans.com.
Scent-sational
Louis Vuitton Imagination cologne combines amber notes with spices like ginger, cinnamon and black tea; $265, louisvuitton.com
A version of this story first appeared in the June 9 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. Click here to subscribe.
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day