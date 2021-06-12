Father’s Day Gift Guide: 10+ Products Guaranteed to Make Any Hollywood Dad Smile

Just Fore Dad

Adidas Golf Stan Smith special-edition spikeless golf shoes in eco-friendly Primegreen and faux leather material.

Stan Smith Special Edition Adidas Golf Shoes $120 Buy now

Perfectly Timed

Tom Ford 001 timepiece in stainless steel with white opaline dial and cognac calf leather strap.

Tom Ford 001 Watch $1600 Buy now

Classic Stripes

La Ligne lightweight Mr. Marin sweater from the NYC-based label’s debut men’s collection. Hollywood dad Chris Rock has worn the look.

La Ligne Mr. Marin Sweater $295 Buy now

Retro Sunglasses

Garrett Leight California Optical x Parks Project Hampton X shades in bio-based acetate; John Legend sports the brand.

Garrett Leight Acetate Shades $395 Buy now

Well Groomed

Aesop Moroccan Neroli shaving duet with a hydrating, anti-inflammatory serum to avoid skin irritation and a soothing botanical lotion.

Aesop Moroccan Neroli Shaving Duet $80 Buy now

Stand Tall

InMovement ergonomic standing desk Pro DT20 for the home office (or actual office) with an easy up-and-down lifting frame that fits two monitors.

InMovement Standing Desk Pro DT20 $399 Buy now

Game Night

Sunnylife acrylic stacking tower game.

SunnyLife Lucite Jumbling Tower $140.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Right on Time

Breguet’s Marine 5517 Automatic timepiece features a 40mm 18k white gold case with date window and wave design on the dial. Presented on a blue rubber strap, it’s water resistant to 100m and has a 55-hour power reserve.

Watches of Switzerland

Breguet Marine 5517 Automatic $28,600 Buy now

Travel Ready

Goop dopp kit in canvas and nylon — with a message for him inside.

BUY NOW: $18 Buy now

Father of the Ride

Bronco Outer Banks four-seater in Cactus Gray with removable doors/top and an optional Bang & Olufsen sound system; starting at $38,955 (available beginning summer 2021), ford.com

Table Talk

Tiffany & Co. leather and walnut table tennis paddles (comes with three ping-pong balls); Jeff Goldblum is a brand fan; $700, tiffany.com

Cruise Control

Retrospec Beaumont Rev City electric bike with a speed of up to 20 mph; David Beckham is a fan; $1,200, retrospec.com

Go Overboard

Mavrans swim shorts in reCocoblend fabric made from recycled bottles and coconut husks; Joe Jonas rocks them. (Coral colorway not currently available); $89, mavrans.com.

Scent-sational

Louis Vuitton Imagination cologne combines amber notes with spices like ginger, cinnamon and black tea; $265, louisvuitton.com

