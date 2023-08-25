Star-Loved Fine Jeweler Jacquie Aiche’s Latest Timex Collab Is a Red Carpet-Ready Sun Salutation

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Hollywood-loved fine jeweler Jacquie Aiche pays homage to the sun in her latest Timex collab. The Rihanna-approved designer has released her fifth drop with the watch company following two sold-out collections last fall.

Inspired by “the bliss and beauty found in new beginnings,” the latest JA x Timex Legacy Sunrise watch ($375) features a gold-tone case and strap with a mother-of-pearl mosaic of “celestial rays rising above the ocean.” The face is finished with Austrian crystal hour markers, and the chain-link clasp band complements the rest of your gold and gemstone-bedecked wrist stack. The case’s back is engraved with Aiche’s signature tribe eye motif to represent “endless protection and divine guidance.”

Cannabis-loving Aiche first teamed with Timex in October 2022 with her three-piece Mineral collection featuring timepieces bejeweled with malachite, tiger’s eye and lapis gemstones. Subsequent collabs included the Destiny, Awakening and Sweet Romance lines, since sold out but can be found on eBay and other resale platforms.

The Los Angeles-based jeweler has made custom gem-bedecked pieces for Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Alessandra Ambrosio and Rihanna, among others, the latter whom she collaborated with on gold flash tattoos.

Although the latest timepiece quickly sold out on Aiche’s website, there’s still time (for now) to shop it at Timex.com.