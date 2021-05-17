‘Nanny’ Star Fran Drescher, the New Face of Laura Geller Makeup, on Beauty at Every Age

Fran Drescher says she lives by the signs of the universe. She was visiting her parents in Florida and watching QVC when makeup artist Laura Geller came on.

The star of The Nanny, which recently started streaming on HBO Max, had just been invited to become a brand ambassador for Geller, so the timing was uncanny. She was intrigued by the products and more importantly, they met her requirements for Cancer Schmancer, her nonprofit dedicated to the prevention, early detection and policy change for cancer.

“I mostly turned down products that want me to represent them, because most of them don’t meet the standards of my mission statement,” Drescher says. “I like that there really wasn’t much of a smell to anything. And I really felt very bullish on the products. I’m not that kind of a celebrity — I’m never going to sell something that’s bad for you or that I don’t really enjoy. There’s a truth to what I say.”

Laura Geller’s new campaign featuring Drescher is making waves for focusing on empowering women over 40. “I think it’s great,” Drescher says. “It’s time that we stop marginalizing the rich, maturing woman. She has so much to offer everyone in so many different ways. This is very cultural, it’s very Madison Avenue, to start brainwashing people into thinking that a woman is losing value to her community, to her partnerships, to her family as she gets older. That’s just insanity.”

“And I applaud Laura Geller,” continues Drescher, “for standing up and saying this is really the time for women to not allow themselves to be objectified, but to experience the wholeness of who they are on this beautiful journey called life as they gain wisdom and insight, and life experience, which can never be overrated, and the beauty that glows from within from the confidence that you get from all of that stuff. Forget about the 40s — they say that women don’t really come into their own until they’re in their 50s or 60s. I’m reinventing myself. Women are fearless.”

Laura Geller

The wisdom Drescher has gained along the way applies to beauty, too. So, what lessons would she tell her younger self? “You know, I don’t think it’s a great idea to go to bed with your makeup on,” she says. “And I also think that it’s really important that you realize that good skin begins with what you eat, and then all your personal care items. Those two elements are key to having a healthy inner glow that shows in your skin.”

The Laura Geller Spackle has become Drescher’s go-to from the brand. The primer comes in five varieties: Hydrate, Original Clear, Champagne Glow, Ethereal Rose Glow and Mattify. Drescher likes that the labels are color-coded to make them easier to use. She typically opts for the hydrating one because she lives in a semi-arid environment in Southern California, and the salty air by the beach can dry out her skin.

“I’m always putting on my moisturizer first, but when I use this, it’s kind of a two-in-one for extra hydration. I never used a product like Spackle before hers. It is very nice because the makeup stays on longer and it gives it a very finished look. From being in the car, I do have some sunspots on the side of my face from the sun beaming in through the window — that’s very common in here in California. I haven’t really done anything about it because I don’t think it’s that bad or that noticeable. When I put the Spackle on, it evens out any slight discoloration spots on my face. I really see the value in it. It’s a very nice finish.” Even when she doesn’t wear foundation, she’ll still wear the Spackle to balance and brighten her skin.

Courtesy of Amazon

Drescher relies on the Laura Geller Line N Define Dual Dimension Eyeliner to fake fuller lashes. “It’s a very, very skinny liner and it has a smudge pencil, like a crayon liner, on the other end,” she says. “I use the very skinny side and I put it under my top lashes to fill in the spaces between the lashes, because I used to have thicker lashes. As you get older, the more you wear fake lashes when you’re working and pull them off, you’re starting to lose more of your eyelashes. I was using a very fine brush with a very dark powder eye shadow, but now that I have this thing, I put that right under, and it’s incredible. I absolutely love it. It’s so good.”

Another favorite of Drescher’s is the Heavenly Brows 24 Hour Brow Marker for perfecting eyebrows, which is waterproof, smudge-proof and easy to apply.

Then there’s the Retractable Kabuki Brush, which is great for on-the-go. “It’s actually only like three inches long, but then when you take the cap off, and you pull it up out of its holder, it’s this big, thick fluffy brush,” she says. “It doesn’t take up a lot of room in your purse because it gets to half the size when it’s pushed back into the holder. It’s really great. And I use the Baked Blush-n-Brighten Marbleized Blush; it’s like a marbleized powder. That finishes the face.” She sometimes tops it off with Laura Geller Lasting Love Chubby Lip Stain, which she likes for its long wear.

Laura Geller

The most important beauty and wellness advice Drescher wants to share is urging people to go to cancerschmancer.org to learn how to detox your home. “Using Laura Geller is kind of an extension of a lifestyle that I developed with my foundation, that I think has paid off well for me and is helping me have a healthy immune system too, because we don’t realize that all of these carcinogenic smells and harsh chemicals compromises our immune system. That’s when we become vulnerable to all different kinds of viruses and diseases. As long as we are not exposed every day to a cacophony of carcinogens, then we have a good chance of being healthy and we teach you how to do all that, including making your own cleaning products. We put so many interesting videos up there. We wanted to offer that to people so they felt more hopeful and less hopeless.”