‘Friends’ Gets the Fisher Price Toy Treatment to Celebrate National Monica Day

Merch-loving Friends fans: Today’s your day (and your week, your month and even your year). To celebrate National Monica Day (we know!), the Manhattan sextet is getting the toy treatment in the form of Fisher-Price’s exclusive Little People collector’s set.

Available today, the new show-inspired collection features Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Ross Geller (David Schwimmer), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry), Joey Tribiani (Matt LeBlanc) and Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow) as charming 2.5-inch plastic figurines. Each character wears their most iconic look from the series: Rachel wears her Central Perk apron, Ross sports his “problematic” paleontologist leather pants, Monica is in her chef’s uniform, Chandler the “transponster” carries his pet duck, Phoebe covers up her hummus stain with her “political” Christmas ribbon and Joey layers all of this clothes.

The six-piece set comes in shelfie-worthy packaging featuring Monica’s apartment and the iconic New York fountain (fun fact: the real one is at the Warner Bros. studio lot in Burbank, Calif.)

The Friends Little People Collector’s Set is among the many official show merch celebrating the series, which spanned 10 seasons and originally aired on NBC from 1994-2004. Below, shop the newest addition to your Friends collection alongside more gifts for show fans.

