Gap and LoveShackFancy’s Frilly Floral Collab Has Arrived — These Are the Best Pieces to Shop

LoveShackFancy is giving Gap a flower-powered makeover. The iconic denim brand and the frilly fashion editor-founded label have dropped their highly-anticipated collab today with the help of Ciara, who fronts the collection’s campaign (lensed by photographer Zooey Grossman) with her children, Future Zahir, 9, and Sienna Princess, 6.

The music star fêted the 76-piece capsule on Monday evening with LoveShackFancy creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen at chic rooftop restaurant Harriet’s at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, where attendees included Gap ceo and global president Mark Breitbard, King Richard actress Saniyya Sidney, Bel-Air star Akira Akbar, model Gigi Gorgeous and others.

Ciara at Gap x LoveShackFancy LA Launch Party on Monday, July 31 at Harriet’s at 1 Hotel West Hollywood. Courtesy of Linnea Stephan/BFA.com

Priced from $13-$248, the collection spans clothing and accessories for the whole family, including Gap’s signature cotton basics, denim dresses and jackets, khaki pants, jeans, baseball caps, tote bags and more in LSF’s floral prints, romantic ruffles and tiered silhouettes. Women’s dresses and jackets are from $128, jeans are $110 and skirts are $80 and up. (The fashion label’s ruffled dresses alone typically go for $300-$600.)

Standouts include a ruffle-shouldered trench coat; logo hoodies in dainty blue, pink and cream florals; denim corset tops and midi dresses; chambray maxi dresses; and rosette pins; among other apparel for women, men, kids and babies. For the littles, there are also organic cotton baby blankets and stuffed bears, onesies, denim skirtalls, eyelet dresses and matching sweats sets.

At this week’s launch party, the R&B singer called out the full-circle moment of her Gap x LSF campaign. Son Future Zahir shot a back-to-school ad for the iconic clothing brand when he was 3, and Ciara added that she had hoped her daughter “can do a campaign like her brother did with Gap.’ And then I literally get a phone call [from Gap to do the campaign] a week later after actually talking … and manifesting that.”

For Monday’s celebration, Ciara wore a custom head-to-toe denim floral look featuring LSF’s floral print. Designed by Kwame Adusei and styled by Deonte Nash, Ciara’s party look included an oversized dress with cargo pockets and zippers down the sleeves, and slouchy over-the-knee boots.

Founded by Hessel Cohen in 2013, LoveShackFancy is known for its dreamy off-the-shoulder cotton dresses, tiered skirts, lace-trimmed blouses and other modern Bridgerton-esque smocked pieces. It’s been spotted on stars including Angelina Jolie, Hilary Duff, Vanessa Hudgens, Paris and Nicky Hilton, Sofia Richie, Heidi Klum and many, many others.

The collection is available now at select LoveShackFancy and Gap stores and online at Gap.com and LoveShackFancy.com. Below, see more from the campaign and shop our favorites from the collab below.

