Gap and LoveShackFancy’s Frilly Floral Collab Has Arrived — These Are the Best Pieces to Shop

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Flipboard
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Tumblr
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.
LoveShackFancy is giving Gap a flower-powered makeover. The iconic denim brand and the frilly fashion editor-founded label have dropped their highly-anticipated collab today with the help of Ciara, who fronts the collection’s campaign (lensed by photographer Zooey Grossman) with her children, Future Zahir, 9, and Sienna Princess, 6.
The music star fêted the 76-piece capsule on Monday evening with LoveShackFancy creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen at chic rooftop restaurant Harriet’s at 1 Hotel West Hollywood, where attendees included Gap ceo and global president Mark Breitbard, King Richard actress Saniyya Sidney, Bel-Air star Akira Akbar, model Gigi Gorgeous and others.
Related Stories
Priced from $13-$248, the collection spans clothing and accessories for the whole family, including Gap’s signature cotton basics, denim dresses and jackets, khaki pants, jeans, baseball caps, tote bags and more in LSF’s floral prints, romantic ruffles and tiered silhouettes. Women’s dresses and jackets are from $128, jeans are $110 and skirts are $80 and up. (The fashion label’s ruffled dresses alone typically go for $300-$600.)
Standouts include a ruffle-shouldered trench coat; logo hoodies in dainty blue, pink and cream florals; denim corset tops and midi dresses; chambray maxi dresses; and rosette pins; among other apparel for women, men, kids and babies. For the littles, there are also organic cotton baby blankets and stuffed bears, onesies, denim skirtalls, eyelet dresses and matching sweats sets.
At this week’s launch party, the R&B singer called out the full-circle moment of her Gap x LSF campaign. Son Future Zahir shot a back-to-school ad for the iconic clothing brand when he was 3, and Ciara added that she had hoped her daughter “can do a campaign like her brother did with Gap.’ And then I literally get a phone call [from Gap to do the campaign] a week later after actually talking … and manifesting that.”
For Monday’s celebration, Ciara wore a custom head-to-toe denim floral look featuring LSF’s floral print. Designed by Kwame Adusei and styled by Deonte Nash, Ciara’s party look included an oversized dress with cargo pockets and zippers down the sleeves, and slouchy over-the-knee boots.
Founded by Hessel Cohen in 2013, LoveShackFancy is known for its dreamy off-the-shoulder cotton dresses, tiered skirts, lace-trimmed blouses and other modern Bridgerton-esque smocked pieces. It’s been spotted on stars including Angelina Jolie, Hilary Duff, Vanessa Hudgens, Paris and Nicky Hilton, Sofia Richie, Heidi Klum and many, many others.
The collection is available now at select LoveShackFancy and Gap stores and online at Gap.com and LoveShackFancy.com. Below, see more from the campaign and shop our favorites from the collab below.
Gap x LoveShackFancy Puff Sleeve Maxi Dress
Gap x LoveShackFancy Denim Tiered Midi Dress
Gap x LoveShackFancy Trench Coat
Gap x LoveShackFancy Floral Logo Hoodie
Gap x LoveShackFancy Pink Floral Mini Skirt
Gap x LoveShackFancy High Rise Floral ’70s Flare Jeans
Gap x LoveShackFancy Men’s Floral Khakis
Gap x LoveShackFancy Floral Tote
Gap x LoveShackFancy High Rise Flare Jeans
Gap x LoveShackFancy Pink Denim Mini Skirt
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
Michael J. Fox
‘Back to the Future: The Musical’ Theater Review: A Fun, Faithful Stage Adaptation Hits Broadway
-
-
shopping
From Comfy Sneakers to Chic Belt Bags, Aldo’s New Disney100 Collab Is for Stylish Park Adventures
-
Travel
No One Quite Like Nikki: Legendary Beach Club Nikki Beach Celebrates 25 Years of Revelry and Relaxation