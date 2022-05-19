The Best Gifts for TV Fans, from T-Shirts to Board Games

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

From the scandal of Bridgerton and the light-hearted banter of Schitt’s Creek, to the drama of Yellowstone and more, there’s a lot of good stuff on the small screen right now. And if you’re shopping for the best gifts for TV fans — we basically all know one — you’ll know that getting the right pick for any occasion is vital. That’s why we’ve rounded up some of the coolest presents for the giftee with a never-ending watch list.

From techy upgrades and charming cookbooks to T-shirts and board games, check out our top picks for the best gifts for TV lovers.

1. The Official Downton Abbey Cocktail Book

There was a serious drinking culture in Downton Abbey, and this 160-page collection of cocktail recipes covers some of the best boozy concoctions from the 1920s — with no need to fight Prohibition. Featuring a foreword by show creator and screenwriter Julian Fellowes, the book features classics like the mint julep and character-inspired sips such as the Downton Heir, Turkish Attaché, the Valet and more. Bonus: You won’t have to fight Prohibition! (Go the extra mile and treat your favorite Downton Abbey fan to the full cookbook set, too.)

'The Official Downton Abbey Cocktail Cookbook' $17.89 on Amazon.com Buy now

2. Ted Lasso “Believe” Keychain

You better believe that this will make a great gift for fans of Ted Lasso, capturing just a small part of Ted’s constant optimism in a thoughtful gesture.

Ted Lasso 'Believe' Keychain $10.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

3. Schitt’s Creek Monopoly

There’s a pretty impressive amount of detail to this Schitt’s Creek edition of Monopoly, from the properties on the board (you can buy the Rosebud Motel, Café Tropical and more) to game tokens in the form of David’s sunglasses, Moira’s wig, Patrick’s guitar and others. Hopefully the players don’t go quite as broke as the Rose family.

Schitt's Creek Monopoly $34.97 on Amazon.com Buy now

4. Binge Watch Survival Guide

Binging guides are perfect for everyone from the casual fan to serious TV addicts. This one covers all of the basics, providing everything from snack-holders to fun merch.

Pinch Provisions Binge-Watching Survival Kit $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

5. Schrute Farms Tee

The Schrute Farm captures Dwight’s wacky persona so perfectly. And if you have a slightly eccentric friend, who maybe shares some of that craziness, the Schrute Farms tee could be an ideal gift for The Office superfans in your life.

'The Office' Schrute Farms T-Shirt $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

6. Roku Ultra Steaming Device

Roku‘s wireless streaming device is one of the best gifts for TV fans and cordcutters who can’t stop adding to their watch list. And now compatible with pretty much any app out there, the TV options are limitless — so whether they can’t get enough of Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Paramount+ or any other streamer (all of which also make great gifts), recipients can access content in one easy-to-use interface.

Roku Ultra Streaming Device $79.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

7. Central Perk Mug

Friends is now 28 years old at this point, but it’s still a classic. While it’s impossible to have a cup at Central Perk, it can be taken on the go.

Central Perk Travel Coffee Cup $19.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

8. Yellowstone Dutton Ranch T-Shirt

Even if they’re already visited the real-life Big Sky Country, Yellowstone show fans will get a kick out of this shirt from the Dutton family’s fictional ranch.

'Yellowstone' Dutton Ranch T-Shirt $21.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

9. “Spill the Tea” Lady Whistledown Mug

Lady Whistledown certainly spills a ton of tea over the course of the hit TV series. This playful mug charming gift for Bridgerton fans and will hopefully keep their drink of choice in place.

Lady Whistledown Mug $11 Buy now

10. Peaky Blinders “The Garrison” Tumblers

Fans of Peaky Blinders know that The Garrison isn’t always the safest place to drink, especially if you’ve not got that signature flat cap on. But it’s possible to bring the fictional bar home with these cool glass tumblers.

Peaky Blinders Tumblers $26.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

11. Avengers Playing Cards

You aren’t short of gifting options for Marvel fans (especially those who have caught up with every spinoff series), but these playing cards are a little unique — especially with the level of detail on the card faces.

Avengers Playing Cards $9.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

12. Clip Couch Tray

No TV watching experience is complete without a space to store all of the requisite snacks. Pair this tray table with the binge-watching survival package for a perfect dual gift!

Clip-On Tray Sofa Table $34.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

13. Seinfeld x Bean Box Coffee Collection

For superfans of the show about nothing, this Seinfeld-inspired collection from Bean Box lets them enjoy a cup of joe in the spirit of Jerry, Elaine, George or Kramer. (Pair it with a show-themed mug for the ultimate gift.)