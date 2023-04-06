Venice’s Cool-Kid Restaurant Gjelina Just Dropped a Sustainable Shoe Collab with This Star-Loved Brand

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

If you’ve ever traveled to Venice Beach, you’ll know about the cool-kid charm of Abbot Kinney Boulevard, where coffee and skate shops dot the palm tree-lined street alongside stylish boutiques and Cali-themed outposts of your favorite stores.

But the crown jewel on Abbot Kinney has always been Gjelina, the casual yet impeccably-curated nu-American restaurant that’s played host to everyone from Beyoncé and Leonardo DiCaprio to Prince Harry (pre-Meghan Markle) and Taylor Swift (who was once spotted there on a date with Calvin Harris). Locals will tell you that Gjelina has an unpretentious neighborhood vibe, while out-of-towners will undoubtedly have stories about the artsy air that projects from the restaurant’s “no mods” menu, down to the washed-out tones of the space’s decor and even their crisp, hand-dyed linens.

More than a decade after opening in Venice, it’s still next to impossible to score a decent reservation for Gjelina. But fans and followers alike can now score something else: a pair of sustainable, Gjelina-inspired sneakers.

These new shoes are part of a collaboration between the Gjelina Hospitality Group and Cariuma, the sustainable Brazilian footwear brand known for their eco-friendly kicks that have been spotted on Helen Mirren, Pete Davidson, Naomi Watts and many other stars. Inspired by the shades used in Gjelina Group’s thoughtfully-curated spaces, the collaboration updates Cariuma’s best-selling OCA Low silhouette — a Vans-like canvas sneaker that features a low-profile design, non-slip rubber sole and classic lace-up design.

Cariuma

Cariuma x Gjelina Canvas Sand Sneakers $89 Buy now

The Gjelina x Cariuma collab features one sneaker in sand canvas with the original Gjelina restaurant logo printed on the side, and a steel blue colorway with sister restaurant Gjusta’s logo on the side.

Like all of Cariuma’s shoes, everything is sustainably-produced, with laces made from recycled plastic and organic cotton, a vegan insole made from organic mamona oil and cork, and a slip-resistant rubber outsole (rubber is a renewable resource). CARIUMA also pledges to plant a tree in the Brazilian rainforest for every pair of sustainable sneakers sold.

Great for fans of Gjelina’s restaurants and sneakerheads alike, the unisex slip-ons come in sizes 5 to 13 and retail for $89. Shop the Gjelina x Cariuma collection online at Cariuma.com.

Cariuma