The Best Presents Under $100 from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Gift Guide

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

In a kitschy video to promote the 2022 Goop Holiday Gift Guide, Gwyneth Paltrow offers a sneak peek behind the scenes at the Goop product testing lab and gifting suite, where pal Cameron Diaz continually pops up in cameos, sipping her Avaline wines.

“It’s kind of like the North Pole, except way more chic,” says Paltrow in the video. Products (including an array of vibrators) are scrutinized before making the cut. The clip ends with Paltrow taking an “urgent” phone call from Martha Stewart (who has repeatedly thrown shade at Goop) as she speeds away in a vintage Mercedes convertible overflowing with presents. The video also reveals what Paltrow is gifting some of her famous friends, such as Drew Barrymore (a discrete vibrator), Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker (kama sutra dinner napkins), Brad Pitt (Goop body oil) and Bella Hadid (jamón for her viral TikTok sandwich).

Here’s the scoop on those starry under-$100 selects, along with our other favorite affordable finds on the official Goop gift list.

Need more gifting ideas? Check out The Hollywood Reporter‘s holiday gift guides here.

Chefanie Kama Sutra Dinner Napkins

Sexy new husband-and-wife duo Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Travis Barker will be gifted Chefanie kama sutra dinner napkins in crisp linen with bright blue embroidery depicting four poses. Kardashian responded to Paltrow’s Instagram post of the video, saying, “Can’t wait to see what you got us!” (We love the $45 set of gentleman’s cocktail napkins with whiskey and cigar motifs!)

Goop

Chefanie Kama Sutra Dinner Napkins $88 Buy now

Goop Wellness Heartthrob Vibrator

Paltrow’s long-time friend Drew Barrymore (who shares Steven Spielberg as their common godfather) will receive a bright yellow, heart-shaped Goop Heartthrob vibrator that is compact, cute and water-resistant.

Goop

Goop Wellness Heartthrob Vibrator $98 Buy now

Mercado Famous Jamón 100% Iberico

Model Bella Hadid nearly broke TikTok when her 19-ingredient sandwich recipe (including meats, cheese, veggies, condiments and spices) went viral. Now Paltrow is helping her take it up a gourmet notch with the addition of her holiday gift, a packet of Spain’s famed jamón Ibérico, the cured ham considered a delicacy, from Mercado Famous.

Goop

Mercado Famous Jamon Iberico $34 Buy now

Goop Beauty Afterglow Body Oil

The Goopgenes eye masks that Paltrow reveals as her gift to ex Brad Pitt may not be available, but the richly hydrating Goop Beauty Afterglow Body Oil with notes of ginger, violet, cedar and vetiver is a sure-to-please present. (Or, if you want a nod to Pitt and have the budget, there’s the $2,250 plaid button-down from Pitt’s line, God’s True Cashmere, that made the cut.)

Goop

Goop Beauty Afterglow Body Oil $48 Buy now

Sarah Chloe Cara Initial Bracelet

Personalized jewelry feels ultimately special. For a timeless gift, try this initial bracelet by Sarah Chloe, the label worn by stars such as Reese Witherspoon and Chrissy Teigen.

Goop

Sarah Chloe Cara Initial Bracelet $98 Buy now

Cody Foster & Co. Caviar Ornament

The arrival of an outpost of Parisian hot spot Caviar Kaspia on Melrose Place has prompted a bevy of posh parties at the restaurant, as well as the popularity of caviar treats dished out at holiday parties by the likes of Kathy Hilton. So there couldn’t be a better time to parcel out a caviar tree ornament to foodie friends.

Goop

Cody Foster & Co. Caviar Ornament $25 Buy now

Houseplant LP Box Set Vol. 1

Long-time collaborators Seth Rogen and screenwriter Evan Goldberg co-founded the L.A. cannabis lifestyle company, Houseplant. Among their offerings are this vinyl box set that includes a record to suit every type of mood (or cannabis strain).

Goop

Houseplant LP Box Set Vol. 1 $95 Buy now

Caddis Miklos Glasses

Elevating an everyday item with style can be the best present, particularly for family members and partners. Caddis reading glasses are favored by everyone from Paltrow to celebrity tattoo artist Mister Cartoon for their style-wise designs. This pair features a cool, textural frame that’s universally flattering and also has blue light protection.

Goop

Caddis Miklos Glasses $95 Buy now

Proxies Nonalcoholic Wine Tasting Set

With a growing list of celebs speaking out about alcohol-free, sober and sober-curious lifestyles, nonalcoholic drink alternatives are creating a buzz in Hollywood. This set of two whites, a red, and a rosé N.A. wine offers a healthier option to toast the season.

Goop

Proxies Nonalcoholic Wine Tasting Set $94 Buy now

Recess Pickleball Barton Springs Paddle

Forget tennis — the pickleball craze in Hollywood and beyond has no signs of abating; in fact, there is even a documentary film in the works about the sport loved by Will Ferrell, Kelly Rowland, Tom Brady, Emma Watson and other celebs. Up the game of a friend with this fashion-forward fiberglass paddle.

Goop

Recess Pickleball Barton Springs Paddle $86 Buy now

True Botanicals Ultimate Nature Bathing Collection

Brooke Shields, Laura Dern and Olivia Wilde are all faces of True Botanicals clean skincare products. How chic is this woodsy bath soak and nourishing body butter set with a bamboo spoon and zippered carrying case?

True Botanicals Ultimate Nature Bathing Collection $75 Buy now

Moonsisters Moon Calendar 2023

Kyle Richards is among the star followers of the Moonsisters moon calendar, which offers words of daily wisdom based on the lunar cycles.

Goop

Moonsisters Moon Calendar 2023 $39 Buy now

Minnidip Tufted Luxe Inflatable Pool

A design-wise, inflatable dipping pool large enough to accommodate the adults? Yes, please! A sure hit for friends, kids and pets and pretty much anyone on your list.

Goop

Minnidip Tufted Luxe Inflatable Pool $70 Buy now

Petite Plume Windsor Tartan Kitty Eye Mask

Cute and cozy, Petite Plume pajamas have been worn by the likes of Prince George of Wales. How adorable is this kitty-eared sleep mask in tartan plaid, with matching pajamas.

Goop