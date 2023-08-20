×
These Cooling Eye Masks Beloved by Jessica Alba Have More Than 10,000 Five-Star Reviews Online

The under eye patches help reduce puffiness and saggy skin to make you look refreshed and awake

grace stella under eye mask review
Amazon

We spend a lot of time using face masks and eye creams, but the best results may happen when you combine the two things together. That’s the inspiration behind Grace & Stella’s Under Eye Masks, which use a gentle gel formula and easy-application design to help cool and soothe tired eyes. Just a few minutes a day with these under-eye patches can help reduce puffiness and sagging, and counter visible effects of sun damage and aging.

Regularly $31+, a new Amazon deal gets you a 24-pack of the Grace & Stella Eye Patches for just $21. Apply an on-site coupon to save an additional 10%, bringing the price down to under $20 for the first time all year.

grace and stella eye masks

Amazon

Under Eye Mask (Gold, 24 Pairs) $21.99 on Amazon.com

Grace & Stella say their under-eye masks are like “an energy drink for your eyes” and that’s no hyperbole. These golden eye masks boast more than 10,000 five-star reviews online, with users raving about the masks’ ability to smooth out wrinkles, add moisture and tighten the skin under your eyes. The result: a brighter, more refreshed complexion with fewer dark circles.

Grace & Stella use a vegan, paraben-free formula that harnesses ingredients like sea moss and hyaluronic acid to help treat tired-looking eyes. The eye masks are gentle enough even for sensitive skin and the stay-put design lets you use the masks even as you’re moving around.

grace stella eye masks jessica alba

Grace & Stella

Under Eye Mask (Gold, 24 Pairs) $21.99 on Amazon.com

We like using the masks after washing our face in the morning, wearing them for 10-15 minutes as we’re making our coffee and getting dressed. These under-eye patches are also great for recovery, say, if you drank too much or didn’t get enough sleep after a night out. And they’re an essential part of any travel kit, helping you look rested after a long flight.

The Grace & Stella eye masks are bestseller on Amazon and they’re a favorite of celebrities like Leona Lewis and Jessica Alba (who posted a photo of herself using the gel patches on social media). Regularly $30.95, get a 24-pack of the golden eye masks for just $21 right now on Amazon.com.

