Gucci’s Newest Collection Is for Luxury-Loving Canines and Felines

Fancy furballs can now get Gucci-fied too. The Italian luxury house has launched its first Gucci Pet collection of clothing, accessories and home goods for four-pawed fashion lovers.

Dogs, cats and other critters can sport leather collars, harnesses and leashes ($230 to $600) featuring the iconic GG canvas, web stripe, interlocking G logo print, Herbarium pattern and other signature Gucci design touches. There are leather Air Tag cases and waste bag holders ($220 to $460) to coordinate with leashes, and made-to-order home items ($565 to $7,500) include miniature couches, hard-sided cases with removable ceramic feeding bowls, silver-toned brass bowl covers, matching feeding mats and travel carriers.

Pets can twin with their human parents in polos, tees, knitwear and coats ($250 to $850) in playful strawberry and heart prints, classic monogram patterns and more. The luxe label also incorporated eco-conscious touches such as recycled polyester and cotton, and its own renewable and animal-free Demetra material made from bio-based sources.

Nabimiman-German artist and designer Max Siedentopf shot the dreamy campaign featuring canine and feline portraits. The launch follows Gucci’s much-anticipated collaboration with Adidas, which was fêted with starry launch parties across the globe.

See more images from the retro photo shoot of Corgis, cats and other chic pets below, and shop more from the Gucci Pet collection here.

