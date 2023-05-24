Gucci Does Summer with Rowing Blazers, Vans and More — These Are the Top Collab Pieces to Shop

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever the prolific collaborator (remember Adidas?), Gucci is teaming up with a new lineup of brands for its experimental Vault concept boutique this summer.

Rowing Blazers and Vans are among the designers tapped to put their sartorial touch on the Italian luxury house’s fabrics and signature silhouettes. The Ivy League-luxe label has debuted a 15-piece line ($70-$1,500) of tailored suits, colorful rugby shirts, fleece sweaters, shorts and accessories, while the California-cool skate brand has created its second consecutive collection of custom-made Old Skools, slip-ons and other casual kicks featuring Gucci’s archive scrap materials.

Agua by Agua Bendita (which recently released a print-happy collection for Target) created maxi dresses, blouses, skirts and swimwear ($215-$1,500) featuring hand-embroidered native plants from Italy and Colombia, while NYC designer Connor McKnight (known for his retro outdoorsy vibes) and Paris-based label Husbands put their playful and sharply-tailored touches on menswear ($380-$2,300).

Courtesy of Gucci

In the accessories department, Kardashian-loved handbag label Judith Leiber Couture dreamed up four whimsical minaudière clutch bags ($795-$6,295) that are embellished reproductions of Gucci’s museum-worthy archival motifs (the originals are on display at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum and New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.) French millinery Maison Michel crafted colorful women’s and men’s hats ($920-$1,585) in ombré colorways, and Prounis Jewelry designed 22-karat gold pieces ($5,300-$35,000) punctuated with responsibly-sourced South Sea pearls, emeralds, tourmalines, garnets and other precious and semi-precious gems.

In a campaign by Namibian-German photographer and artist Max Siedentopf (another frequent Gucci collaborator), the latest Vault collection is showcased through “references and clichés in a playful twist where Hollywood Glamour, slackers and tongue-in-cheek humor find common ground.” Rowing Blazers’ signature striped button-downs are seen by the pool, and Agua by Agua Bendita’s botanical-print sun dresses pop in front of vibrant floral hedges.

The limited-edition pieces are only available online at Gucci’s website. See more campaign imagery and shop a handful of items from the high summer collaboration below.

Courtesy of Gucci

Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci x Agua by Agua Bendita Cruz One Piece Gucci Gucci x Agua by Agua Bendita Cruz One Piece $550 Buy now

Gucci x Rowing Blazers Cotton T-Shirt Gucci Gucci x Rowing Blazers Cotton T-Shirt $210 Buy now

Gucci x Judith Leiber Cherry Lunch Box Clutch Gucci Gucci x Judith Leiber Cherry Lunch Box Clutch $5,995 Buy now

Gucci x Maison Michel Zango Hat Gucci Gucci x Maison Michel Zango Hat $995 Buy now

Gucci x Connor McKnight Floral Cotton Jacket Gucci Gucci x Connor McKnight Floral Cotton Jacket $950 Buy now