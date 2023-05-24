×
Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

Gucci Does Summer with Rowing Blazers, Vans and More — These Are the Top Collab Pieces to Shop

The Italian luxury house has tapped eight global brands for its Gucci Vault concept store, including Agua by Agua Bendita, Husbands, Conor McKnight and other rising and heritage names in fashion.

Gucci Vault Summer Collection 2023: Rowing Blazers, Vans, Husbands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Ever the prolific collaborator (remember Adidas?), Gucci is teaming up with a new lineup of brands for its experimental Vault concept boutique this summer.

Rowing Blazers and Vans are among the designers tapped to put their sartorial touch on the Italian luxury house’s fabrics and signature silhouettes. The Ivy League-luxe label has debuted a 15-piece line ($70-$1,500) of tailored suits, colorful rugby shirts, fleece sweaters, shorts and accessories, while the California-cool skate brand has created its second consecutive collection of custom-made Old Skools, slip-ons and other casual kicks featuring Gucci’s archive scrap materials.

Related Stories

Rebel Wilson
Movies

Rebel Wilson to Make Directorial Debut With Australian Musical Comedy 'The Deb'

Brazen graphic
Business

Peabody-Nominated Content Studio Project Brazen Launches Platform for "Fearless Storytelling"(Exclusive)

Agua by Agua Bendita (which recently released a print-happy collection for Target) created maxi dresses, blouses, skirts and swimwear ($215-$1,500) featuring hand-embroidered native plants from Italy and Colombia, while NYC designer Connor McKnight (known for his retro outdoorsy vibes) and Paris-based label Husbands put their playful and sharply-tailored touches on menswear ($380-$2,300).

Gucci Vault x Agua by Agua Bendita
Courtesy of Gucci

In the accessories department, Kardashian-loved handbag label Judith Leiber Couture dreamed up four whimsical minaudière clutch bags ($795-$6,295) that are embellished reproductions of Gucci’s museum-worthy archival motifs (the originals are on display at London’s Victoria & Albert Museum and New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.) French millinery Maison Michel crafted colorful women’s and men’s hats ($920-$1,585) in ombré colorways, and Prounis Jewelry designed 22-karat gold pieces ($5,300-$35,000) punctuated with responsibly-sourced South Sea pearls, emeralds, tourmalines, garnets and other precious and semi-precious gems.

In a campaign by Namibian-German photographer and artist Max Siedentopf (another frequent Gucci collaborator), the latest Vault collection is showcased through “references and clichés in a playful twist where Hollywood Glamour, slackers and tongue-in-cheek humor find common ground.” Rowing Blazers’ signature striped button-downs are seen by the pool, and Agua by Agua Bendita’s botanical-print sun dresses pop in front of vibrant floral hedges.

The limited-edition pieces are only available online at Gucci’s website. See more campaign imagery and shop a handful of items from the high summer collaboration below.

Gucci Vault x Maison Michel
Courtesy of Gucci
Gucci x Prounis Jewelry
Courtesy of Gucci

Gucci x Agua by Agua Bendita Cruz One Piece

Gucci x Agua by Agua Bendita Cruz One Piece
Gucci
Gucci x Agua by Agua Bendita Cruz One Piece $550
Buy now

Gucci x Rowing Blazers Cotton T-Shirt

Gucci x Rowing Blazers Cotton T-Shirt
Gucci
Gucci x Rowing Blazers Cotton T-Shirt $210
Buy now

Gucci x Judith Leiber Cherry Lunch Box Clutch

Gucci x Judith Leiber Cerry Lunch Box Clutch
Gucci
Gucci x Judith Leiber Cherry Lunch Box Clutch $5,995
Buy now

Gucci x Maison Michel Zango Hat

Gucci x Maison Michel Zango Hat
Gucci
Gucci x Maison Michel Zango Hat $995
Buy now

Gucci x Connor McKnight Floral Cotton Jacket

Gucci x Connor McKnight Floral Cotton Jacket
Gucci
Gucci x Connor McKnight Floral Cotton Jacket $950
Buy now

Gucci x Husbands Embossed Thin Belt

Gucci x Husbands Embossed Thin Belt
Gucci
Gucci x Husbands Embossed Thin Belt $380
Buy now

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad