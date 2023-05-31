Gwyneth Paltrow’s Ski Trial Glasses and Other Star-Loved Caddis Frames Are On Sale Right Now

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

If Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski trial witness stand style caught your eye, we’ve got good news: her courtroom glasses are even more affordable. The Goop founder in March wore Caddis’ Metamodernist Scout readers, an oversized aviator style that’s part of the eyewear brand’s Memorial Day sale.

Also seen on Brook Shields and on sale for as low as $50, the ’70s-inspired square frames are “part Chrysler Cordoba and one part Pam Grier,” according to Caddis. “The end result is an orchestrated visual representation of that exact moment when Burt met Sally and we all dream of Trans-Am and escaping the law.” (Unfortunately, Paltrow’s choice of eyewear also drew comparisons to a certain serial killer.)

Caddis

The lightweight metal-alloy wire frames (regularly $195 and up) are designed for all face shapes, and you can customize them by frame color (only the matte vintage black is on sale) and lens type, power and tint. They’re available as sun, reading or progressive glasses, and you can choose from lens tints that transition from indoors to outdoors or that offer blue light protection.

Other accessories sported by stars are also included in the sale starting at $50, including the classic Bixby (also worn by Shields) that fits smaller faces; the large round Porgy Backstage style, which has been spotted on Keri Russell; and the oversized acetate Miklos readers seen on Pamela Anderson. Matthew McConaughey, Juliette Lewis, Naomi Watts and Katie Couric also love the optical brand‘s retro eyewear.

Caddis

Inspired by “the concept of aging gracefully,” the tongue-in-cheek brand offers a range of readers, sunglasses and prescription frames. Styles range from $130 for reading glasses with lens powers from 0 to 3.5 magnification to $330 and up for prescription sunglasses.

See other stylish options and shop Caddis’ sale through June 6 online here.