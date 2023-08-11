Taylor Swift Besties Haim Used This Drugstore Makeup Brand to Get Their ‘Eras Tour’ Looks

Sibling trio Haim have wrapped their dates of Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, and now, their makeup artist is revealing the surprising drugstore beauty brand he used to create their bewitching and bejeweled looks.

Celebrity makeup artist Loftjet used products from Colourpop Cosmetics on the three sisters, as seen on stage at the final Los Angeles show of the tour. The affordable beauty brand, available at Ulta, Amazon and online at Colourpop.com, is known for their face-flattering shades and whimsical names (think the Super Shock Eye Shadow and Angel Energy Matte Cream Blush) that have something for everyone.

For Alana and Danielle Haim, Loftjet used Colourpop’s Pretty Fresh Hyaluronic Hydrating Foundation and the aforementioned Instant Crush Matte Cream Blush in a rosy cherry blossom, a peachy-pink Whole Mood colorway and the soft pink Angel Energy shade.

Alana and Danielle’s natural eye makeup look was created using Colorpop’s Nude Mood Shadow Palette, alongside the Super Shock Shadow and Act Natural mascara. The girls’ look was finished off with Colorpop’s Little One Lippie Pencil, a go-to liner that helps to better define your lips.

Este Haim’s Eras Tour makeup look used the same base, but her eyes were highlighted using the That’s Taupe Shadow Palette in shades with Reputation-era names like Boa, Rocksteady and Python. Loftjet applied a dark Crème Gel Liner and black mascara to complete the look.

While the sisters Haim have been known to use pricier makeup brands in the past, all of the products they used for their Eras Tour look are under $16 online. Colourpop also carries skincare and bath and body products online, alongside collaborations with everything from High School Musical to Disney.

Loftjet shared behind-the-scenes photos of the Grammy-nominated band showing off their makeup looks backstage. The makeup artist, who has worked with stars like Meghan Markle and Gracie Abrams in the past, says he wanted to great “showstopping looks” to match “the night’s enchanting glam.”

Haim served as the opening act for Swift on a number of her Eras Tour dates. Up next for the band: a series of festival dates this fall, including a stop in London. The rockers are also celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, Days Are Gone, with a special 10th anniversary vinyl release due out Sept. 29. Pre-order the release here.