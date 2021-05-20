Halle Berry and Sweaty Betty Team Up on a Boxing-Inspired Athleisure Collection

You can now sweat in style just like Halle Berry, thanks to her activewear collection for Sweaty Betty. The brand teamed up with the actress and her wellness brand, rē•spin, on a limited-edition 22-piece capsule collection inspired by boxing and Japanese jiu-jitsu. A mix of technical and lifestyle pieces, it goes seamlessly from the gym to the streets, blending functionality with fashion. Berry launched rē•spin in 2020 to encompass health, wellness and spirituality through the brand’s pillars: Connect, Nourish, Strength, Awaken, Give and Eternal, making it a natural fit for Sweaty Betty.

“I’m excited to launch my first activewear collection in collaboration with Sweaty Betty,” Berry has said. “Sweaty Betty was the first brand that came to mind—they know how to make technical activewear that not only looks great, but also truly performs. I love their mission to inspire and empower women to live an active life, as well as the value they place in community — a mission we share at rē•spin.”

“I’ve worn the Power Legging for years, so it was an amazing experience to design my own version, named after one of my most iconic roles: Storm. I worked closely with Sweaty Betty’s design team, entirely over Zoom, to make my vision of this collection come to life. I’m so proud of what we’ve created. It’s truly a reflection of my lifestyle and features pieces that can take you from studio to street — and beyond,” continued Berry, who next stars in the MMA drama Bruised, slated to stream on Netflix.

The Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty collection is made from high-performance fabrics in sculptural silhouettes, in a neutral color palette of black, gray and cream. A second drop is coming this October, but you can shop the first collection now. Start with these standouts from the Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty collection.

1. Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Emily Strappy Black Dress

Athleisure at its best, this slinky midi dress puts a sporty spin on the LBD. Made from a stretchy rib-knit, its asymmetric straps that crisscross at the back and side slits give it a fun twist. Incredibly versatile, you can toss it on after spin class or dress it up for a night out.

2. Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Leticia Training Short

These shorts were named after Berry’s character in Monster’s Ball, which earned the actress an Oscar. But there’s even more meaning behind these shorts — they’re also inspired by Berry’s personal workout routine, particularly her dedication to boxing. That explains the boxing patch motif at the waistband. There are bike shorts underneath for extra ease and comfort.

3. Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Karla Parka Jacket

Going to and from the gym has never looked so sleek and chic. Made to withstand a variety of weather conditions, this oversized lightweight parka has an eco-friendly water-resistant finish and is also windproof. Its adjustable drawcord-toggles at the waist and hem allow you to cinch it to get the perfect fit.

4. Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Vivian Zero Gravity Sculpt 7/8 Running Leggings

The Zero Gravity Leggings are a go-to for Berry, so she put her touch on this pair. Beloved for their light-as-a-feather sweat-wicking fabric, they have a high waist and move with you to make your run feel as flawless as these leggings feel.

5. Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Patience Split Back T-Shirt

All in the details — like the contrast seams and split-back — this elevated tee is another piece that easily goes from a sweat session to drinks. The moisture-wicking fabric is SeaCell lyocell, made from renewable seaweed and processed in a closed-loop system.

6. Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Jinx Power Crop Workout Tank

Made to make you a champion in the boxing ring, its racerback design provides freedom of movement while the fabric wicks away sweat. Then there’s the eye-catching logo graphic print, which can be found on a few other pieces in the collection.

7. Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Nisi Super Crop Hoodie

Flaunt those abs in this extra cropped hoodie! The cotton-blend keeps you comfy while looking cool.

8. Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Sofia Training Rash Guard

Of course, the reflective logos on this rash guard top deliver enhanced visibility to keep you safe on your evening runs, but they also grab attention in every other way. The moisture-wicking piece has thumbhole-cuffs for another dash of cool comfort.

9. Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Ginger Essentials Jogger

Whether you want to wear these to an actual marathon or a Netflix marathon, you’ll be cute and cozy either way. Made from an organic cotton blend, these tapered-fit joggers in midweight French terry are great for throwing on over your bike shorts to wear to and from the gym.

10. Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty Leticia Half Zip Track Pullover

Pair this nylon pullover with the Leticia Training Shorts for a full matching set. The adjustable hem, kangaroo pocket and lightweight fabric make it a piece you’ll put on time and time again.