Harry Potter’s New Kitsch Collection Will Add Some Hogwarts Magic to Your Hair Routine

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Harry Potter’s new collaboration with Kitsch is here to bring some magic to Hogwarts students’ (and Muggles’) skin-care routines.

Priced from $16-$22, the whimsical collection includes satin pillowcases and a four-piece body wash set inspired by the Wizarding World. Members of House Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw and Slytherin can lather up nourishing 1.25-inch mini soap bars that smell like sweet Candy Floss found in Honey Duke’s Candy Shop, cocoa-infused Chocolate Frogs from the Hogwarts Express, Bertie Bott’s Marshmallow Jelly Beans and Professor Dumbledore’s favorite Sherbet Lemon candy with vitamin C.

Designed to stay cool all night and reduce breakouts, frizz and hair breakage, Kitsch’s queen/standard pillowcases come in ivory and midnight colorways that feature Harry’s pet owl, Hedwig, or a celestial pattern with the Hogwarts house crests.

The collection comes ahead of Max’s forthcoming Harry Potter series, which is not likely to include the Daniel Radcliffe cameo that many are hoping for. He previously told ComicBook.com that he’s “definitely not seeking [an appearance] out in any way … I’m very excited to have that torch passed, but I don’t think it needs me to physically pass it.”

The fantastical franchise has previously collaborated with ColourPop, Sheglam, Wet Brush, Glamnetic and Ulta on cosmetics, nail color and hair accessories collections. See everything from the three-piece limited-edition capsule below and shop the Kitsch x Harry Potter collab online here.

