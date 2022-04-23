Helen Mirren’s Under-$100 Eco-Friendly Sneakers Now Come in New Colors

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

What do Dame Helen Mirren, professional longboard surfer Kelia Moniz and Robert Downey, Jr. have in common? Besides being award-winning talents, they’ve all worn Brazil-based label Cariuma’s eco-friendly (and under $100) OCA Low sneakers. And in honor of Earth Day, the certified B Corp company is dropping its best-selling kicks in two new colorways — so if you’ve yet to nab the often sold-out shoes, now’s your chance to get them and get an extra perk for the planet.

Made of organic cotton and recycled canvas, the $89 shoes come in an exclusive vibrant green or sand shade (they’re also available for $79 in other colors). The eyelets are made of bio-based material and the outsole comes from Cariuma’s new Bloom rubber, a lightweight and renewable material made of algae. Inside, there’s a comfy and cushioned insert made of sustainable cork and mamona (a plant-based organic alternative to petroleum.) They’re finished with the line “Stand Up for Mother Earth” to remind wearers of their impact on the globe with every step they take.

Courtesy of Cariuma

Though Cariuma typically plants two trees in the Brazilian rainforest for every one pair sold, the company is upping that count to 10 for products purchased through April 30. The brand says those efforts help to “restore the biodiversity and carbon-capturing potential” of the Amazonian ecosystem, where deforestation has left less than 13 percent of the forest floor intact.

Mirren wore a green pair of the OCA Low Top sneakers last year at the Cannes Film Festival, and other Hollywood stars who have stepped into Cariuma include Pete Davidson (who wore a black pair of the brand’s IBI shoes on Saturday Night Live), Jon Hamm, Naomi Watts and Noah Centineo.

The ethically-made shoes are shipped in recycled packaging and Cariuma meets the certifications of the Global Organic Textile Standard, Oeko-Tex, FSC, Leather Working Group, OCIA International and more organizations.

The footwear label’s popular OCA shoes once had a 26,000-person waitlist. For the Earth Day colorway, the brand is only producing the number of pairs ordered to avoid excess waste, so if you’re in need of a fresh new pair of kicks, you can shop the limited-edition shoes in women’s and men’s sizes online at Cariuma’s website here.

Cariuma Women’s OCA Low Top Sneakers in Green

Cariuma Women's OCA Low Top Sneakers $89 Buy now

Cariuma Women’s OCA Low Top Sneakers in Sand

Cariuma Women's OCA Low Top Sneakers $89 Buy now

Cariuma Men’s OCA Low Top Sneakers in Green

Cariuma Men's OCA Low Top Sneakers $89 Buy now

Cariuma Men’s OCA Low Top Sneakers in Sand