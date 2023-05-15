Hilary Duff and Brümate’s Chic New Drinkware Will Keep You Stylishly Hydrated All Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Sustainability continues to get starring roles in Hollywood, and now Hilary Duff and Brümate are taking their commitment to Mother Earth a step further with a new line of celestial-inspired reusables for every type of beverage lover.

The 35-year-old How I Met Your Father star’s Astral collection ($10-$70) includes Brümate’s triple-insulated leakproof drinkware for everything from coffee to champagne, including Hopsulator can coolers, multi-purpose Nav and Toddy mugs, smoothie-ready MultiShakers and straws, Uncork’d wine vessels and the two-in-one Togosa bottle chiller and leakproof pitcher. The range features three prints in matte finishes: the ivory Sol motif with sun designs, the Midnight Meditation black colorway with bronze stars and astrology elements and the terracotta Ethereal pattern with textured suns, moons and stars.

The brand’s drinkware can keep beverages cold for as long as 24 hours and hot for up to four hours. The triple-walled design helps to prevent condensation, and vessels feature a non-slip silicone base and leakproof covers.

“Working with BrüMate just made sense for me: I believe in the product and ethos of the brand. Inspired by my passion for self-love, awareness, and well-being, the Astral collection is a representation of my never-ending growth journey,” says the former Lizzie McGuire actress. “And because every product is reusable, you’ll be making a conscious and easy decision to swap to more sustainable drinkware.”

Duff’s personal favorite? The 22-oz. Toddy mug: “I love that it fits in my car cup holder, holds both hot and cold liquids, and has a handle for easy carrying,” she says in a statement. The drinkware comes in 12- to 32-oz. sizes, while the bottle holder has a 49-oz. capacity.

See some of the products from Hilary Duff x Brümate’s collection below, and shop everything from their new collaboration online here.

Hilary Duff x Brümate Toddy, 22-oz. Brümate Hilary Duff x Brümate Toddy $35 Buy now

Hilary Duff x Brümate Toddy XL, 32-oz. Brümate Hilary Duff x Brümate Toddy XL Mug $40 Buy now

Hilary Duff x Brümate Nav Mini, 12 oz. Brümate Hilary Duff x Brümate Nav Mini $25 Buy now

Hilary Duff x Brümate Hopsulator Slim Brümate Hilary Duff x Brümate Hopsulator Slim $25 Buy now

Hilary Duff x Brümate Champagne Flute Brümate Hilary Duff x Brümate Champagne Flute $25 Buy now

Hilary Duff x Brümate Nav XL, 32-oz. Brümate Hilary Duff x Brümate Nav XL Mug $35 Buy now

Hilary Duff x Brümate Hopsulator Trio Brümate Hilary Duff x Brümate Hopsulator Trio $30 Buy now

Hilary Duff x Brümate Uncork’d XL, 14 oz. Brümate Hilary Duff x Brümate Uncork’d XL $25 Buy now

Hilary Duff x Brümate 26-oz. MultiShaker Brümate Hilary Duff x Brümate MultiShaker $35 Buy now