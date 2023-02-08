×
Hollywood Stylist Maeve Reilly Teams with BCBGMaxAzria on Eveningwear Collection

Clients and friends including Alexandra Shipp, Christine Quinn, Symone and more celebrated her new fashion collaboration of minimalist cropped blazers, trousers, dresses and other wardrobe staples.

Maeve Reilly and friends at BCBGMaxAzria collaboration launch party.
Stylist Maeve Reilly (fourth from left) celebrates her BCBGMaxAzria collection at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on Feb. 2, 2023. Courtesy of Sydney Jackson/BFA for BCBGMaxAzria

Maeve Reilly is bringing her minimalist, menswear-inspired aesthetic to eveningwear. Known for dressing up clients such as Megan Fox, Priyanka Chopra, Winnie Harlow, Hailey Bieber and many other stars, the Hollywood stylist has teamed with BCBGMaxAzria on a 16-piece collection of tailored separates and dresses.

Priced from $198 to $428 and exclusively available online, the BCBGMaxAzria x Maeve Reilly collaboration comprises oversized blazers with open lace-up backs, cropped jackets, bandeau tops, asymmetrical bodysuits, corset mini dresses, ruched midi dresses, shoulderless evening gowns, robe-like trench coats and wide-leg trousers in white, black, eye-popping pink and bright green.

Other soirée-ready silhouettes include a floor-length sequin gown with waist and back cut-outs, a satin slip dress overlayed with silver sequin mesh, and a ruched bodycon shoulderless LBD with long sleeves.

“My inspiration for this collection was wearable pieces, things you can mix in with what you already have in your wardrobe. It’s simplicity with sexiness,” Reilly says in a statement.

Reilly fêted her collaboration with a launch party at Santa Monica Proper Hotel, where guests included BCBG Group creative director Albino Riganello, fellow stylist Morgan Pinney, X-Men actress Alexandra Shipp, Grown-ish star Ryan Destiny, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Symone, reality stars Christine Quinn and Ava Dash, models Jasmine Sanders and Delilah Belle Hamlin, DJ Guillaume Viau to name a few.

Reilly has previously released collabs with Bloomingdale’s label Aqua and Nasty Gal. See the full collection at BCBGMaxAzria and shop select pieces below; through Feb. 28, shoppers who pay with a Cash App card save 20 percent off their purchase.

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Lincoln Trench Coat

Maeve Reilly x BCBG Lincoln Trench Coat

BCBG

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Lincoln Trench Coat $428

Buy now

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Decker Canyon Evening Gown

Maeve Reilly x BCBG Decker Canyon Evening Gown

BCBG

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Decker Canyon Evening Gown $478

Buy now

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Mulholland Gloved Midi Dress

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Mulholland Gloved Midi Dress

BCBGMaxAzria

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Mulholland Gloved Midi Dress $288

Buy now

Maeve Reilly x BCBG Formosa Lace-Up Blazer

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Formosa Lace-Up Blazer

BCBGMaxAzria

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Formosa Lace-Up Blazer $398

Buy now

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Hollywood Wide-Leg Trouser

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Hollywood Wide-Leg Trouser

BCBGMaxAzria

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Hollywood Wide-Leg Trouser $268

Buy now

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Ashlan Cropped Jacket

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Ashlan Cropped Jacket

BCBGMaxAzria

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Ashlan Cropped Jacket $298

Buy now

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Palms Bandeau Top

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Palms Bandeau Top

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Palms Bandeau Top $198

Buy now

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Melrose Corset Trouser

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Melrose Corset Trouser

BCBGMaxAzria

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Melrose Corset Trouser $278

Buy now

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Encinal Evening Gown

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Encinal Evening Gown

BCBGMaxAzria

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Encinal Evening Gown $268

Buy now

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Rialto One Sleeve Bra Top

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Rialto One Sleeve Bra Top

BCBGMaxAzria

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Rialto One Sleeve Bra Top $228

Buy now

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Brooks Slit Skirt

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Brooks Slit Skirt

BCBGMaxAzria

Maeve Reilly x BCBGMaxAzria Brooks Slit Skirt $278

Buy now

