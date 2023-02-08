Hollywood Stylist Maeve Reilly Teams with BCBGMaxAzria on Eveningwear Collection

Stylist Maeve Reilly (fourth from left) celebrates her BCBGMaxAzria collection at Santa Monica Proper Hotel on Feb. 2, 2023.

The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Maeve Reilly is bringing her minimalist, menswear-inspired aesthetic to eveningwear. Known for dressing up clients such as Megan Fox, Priyanka Chopra, Winnie Harlow, Hailey Bieber and many other stars, the Hollywood stylist has teamed with BCBGMaxAzria on a 16-piece collection of tailored separates and dresses.

Priced from $198 to $428 and exclusively available online, the BCBGMaxAzria x Maeve Reilly collaboration comprises oversized blazers with open lace-up backs, cropped jackets, bandeau tops, asymmetrical bodysuits, corset mini dresses, ruched midi dresses, shoulderless evening gowns, robe-like trench coats and wide-leg trousers in white, black, eye-popping pink and bright green.

Other soirée-ready silhouettes include a floor-length sequin gown with waist and back cut-outs, a satin slip dress overlayed with silver sequin mesh, and a ruched bodycon shoulderless LBD with long sleeves.

“My inspiration for this collection was wearable pieces, things you can mix in with what you already have in your wardrobe. It’s simplicity with sexiness,” Reilly says in a statement.

Reilly fêted her collaboration with a launch party at Santa Monica Proper Hotel, where guests included BCBG Group creative director Albino Riganello, fellow stylist Morgan Pinney, X-Men actress Alexandra Shipp, Grown-ish star Ryan Destiny, RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Symone, reality stars Christine Quinn and Ava Dash, models Jasmine Sanders and Delilah Belle Hamlin, DJ Guillaume Viau to name a few.

Reilly has previously released collabs with Bloomingdale’s label Aqua and Nasty Gal. See the full collection at BCBGMaxAzria and shop select pieces below; through Feb. 28, shoppers who pay with a Cash App card save 20 percent off their purchase.

