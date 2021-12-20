Hollywood Stylist Nicole Chavez Shares Her Top Holiday Gifts and the Items Kristen Bell Inspired Her to Buy

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Hollywood stylist Nicole Chavez had to pay her way to her first big break. Before styling stars including Kristen Bell, Rachel Bilson, Katherine Heigl and Scarlett Johansson, the Los Angeles-bred creative worked as an interior design assistant and a nanny until she booked a gig as a wardrobe department production assistant for a movie being shot in Miami. She bought her own plane tickets and hotel room, essentially earning nothing.

The investment paid off. Years later, Chavez landed Bilson as her first celebrity client after working on the set of The OC. Bilson introduced her to Bell, and the rest is history.

Fast-forward to the spring of 2020, when Hollywood’s behind-the-scenes talent were among those who had to find creative ways to spend their quarantine quiet time. With no red carpets, TV appearances and photoshoots, Chavez — like so many other reluctant homebodies — turned to the world behind her screens.

The starry stylist is once again investing in herself — this time, her digital brand. She recently launched a new website, Nicole Chavez Style, on Squarespace, and partnered with the online web design platform for its Fashionably Late campaign starring fellow celebrity stylists Ade Samuel and Erin Walsh. “During the pandemic, things changed for me dramatically. I had downtime, I was doing a newsletter,” she tells The Hollywood Reporter. “I know I’m not a writer, I’m much more visual. So I went to Squarespace and went and bought the domain. And the next day is when I got approached about the partnership. That is so serendipitous. That is the universe saying, ‘You should be doing this.'”

On now having web design under her stylish belt, Chavez says, “it was really fun. It was a really deep dive into developing what my brand was. It was a really fun process and it’s been fun continuing and working on the site. It’s been great, I love sharing information and working in the celebrity space. I’m there for my clients all the tips and tricks I learn for them, I love to share all of this with everybody else. It’s been an amazing way to connect with a bigger audience.”

Her website features chic gift guides, trend reports, red carpet style hacks and her favorite fashion investment pieces, as well as an online shop where readers can buy stylist-approved wardrobe essentials, home decor and more. Here, Chavez shares her top product picks and go-to holiday gifts with THR, as well as what her daily routine looks like these days.

Most recently, she started using a habit tracker. “I bought it on Amazon. It’s a list every week with Monday through Friday,” she explains. “I write what I want to accomplish that week. It helps me so much. I’m a list person and it helps me feel like I accomplished something. I have my meditation on there. I try not to drink during the week so I’ll put no booze, and it helps me be accountable. It’s hard to balance it all, we go through the day, do our work — it’s so much if I don’t have an outline.”

Below, see more of Chavez's stylish gifting ideas and favorite things, from the $12 salt that'll elevate basic broccoli

Five Minute Journal

“I discovered [the Five Minute Journal] deep in the pandemic. It takes less than five minutes and asks what you hope to accomplish in the day; what your intention will be for the day. I do this every morning. I’ll do a morning meditation [on Chani Nicholas’ app]. And then at night, what would you change in the day. Taking that time to check in with yourself. It’s so important, so simple it really helps to stay I the positive space. It changes …I go into the day with a more positive space. I try to get an a half an hour before them so I have time to gather my thoughts.”

The Five-Minute Journal $33.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Le Labo Palo Santo Candle

Le Labo’s woodsy Palo Santo 14 candle “feels also unisex scent, it’s not very feminine or masculine, it’s a nice neutral. It’s all the candles in the house. I always have them in the bathroom, especially in the guest bathroom.”

Le Labo Palo Santo Candle $78 Buy now

Emu Hand Sanitizer Spray in Watermelon

Emu’s hand sanitizer spray “smells like watermelon Lip Smackers the reason I got super hooked on it…some stains your clothes. It’s so easy to use with he kids. It’s easy to carry, it’s lightweight. It smells delicious. A friend of mine is connected to the company. She sent me…I was like omg obsessed. The lemongrass.”

Emu Hand Sanitizer Spray in Watermelon $4.76 on Amazon.com Buy now

Original Quinton Isotonic Dietary Supplement

Chavez says she can’t get enough of Original Quinton’s Isotonic dietary supplement recommended by “a health nut friend who lives down in San Diego. “It’s a little vial of seawater… Definitely get the Isotonic one. It tastes like when you just swallow a little bit of salty water, wich I actually like; it reminds me of being at the beach. You’re supposed to take it first thing in the morning on an empty stomach. If I can do one little thing [for my health], at least I’m doing this if I forget all of my vitamins.”

Original Quinton Isotonic Dietary Supplement $52.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Sheila Stotts Travel Size Brush

“Kristen Bell’s hairstylist Jenny Cho is amazing, and she always has this brush. She said, ‘Oh this is the best brush.’ I ordered it and it was the perfect size, it’s not too big. I always see how [Cho] is able to manipulate [Bell’s] hair and it looked perfect. I was mystified by this brush. I now use it on my kids, It’s what I use every day. I have naturally curly hair, and Kristen has super straight fine hair, so it works for a lot of different hair types.”

Sheila Stotts Travel Size Brush $44 Buy now

Rejuvenate with Nousha The Reset Face Oil

“Nousha is a face magician, and she’s also an amazing person. I was introduced to her through a client. She does reiki facials. She came up with this [Reset face oil] and when she launched it, I tried it. I never use face oil, I’m more combination or on the oily side. It smells delightful… And it feels so hydrating, amazing on my skin. It’s an anti-inflammatory. It’s great. I’m obsessed with it.”

Rejuvenate with Nousha The Reset Face Oil $111 Buy now

Jamie Makeup The Blighlighter in Nude

Of celebrity makeup artist and friend Jamie Greenberg’s new cosmetics line, Chavez says: “The packaging is adorable. She’s amazing, she’s another solid human. She came out with this line, it’s brilliant. The Blighlighter is a creamy blush, but also a highlighter. It’s super creamy and it’s easily bendable. I personally use the nude, everyday that’s my go-to.”

Jamie Makeup The Blighlighter in Nude $34 Buy now

Skims The Cotton Jersey Tank and Rib Leggings

“[Kristen and I are] always in each other’s closets; we borrow and reuse a lot of things for sustainability instead of pulling or buying stuff. I happened to be in her pajama drawer and she pulled out these Skims PJs. She’s like, ‘Oh my gosh they are the most amazing,’ so when I left there and immediately ordered.

I love it so much. When [Kim Kardashian West] first launched [Skims], I was lucky enough to be part of the gifting very early on. Shapewear is something I use a lot as a stylist. I love the color inclusivity, the sizing, all of it is so great. Then I got into the robes, which I had bought…she had those really nubby chenille soft robes. I bought one for Kirsten and slippers for Christmas. So we got a deep dive into the Skims loungewear. And then she ended up interviewing Kim!”

Skims The Cotton Jersey Tank $38 Buy now

Skims The Cotton Jersey Rib Leggings $52 Buy now

Jennifer Fisher Kevin Huggies

“I pretty have all of the Jennifer Fisher hoops. I’ve tried a lot of them on and these are the go-tos; these are your starter pair. They’re not too big, they’re a great everyday size. I have them in both gold and silver. People are wearing silver a lot more.”

Jennifer Fisher Kevin Huggies $285 Buy now

Fur Deluxe x Arizona Love Meribel Sandal

“Again this is another Kristen Bell find. She was wearing these sandals [by Fur Deluxe] and I was like, ‘That’s a shoe I would have dreamt up.’ We both have the same one the black with the tan, I wear them with socks, I wear them in the summer, in the winter. I get compliments every single time I wear them. They’re comfortable with dresses.”

Fur Deluxe x Arizona Love Meribel Sandal $352 Buy now

Nanushka Vegan Leather Pieces

Chavez’s post-pandemic red carpet essential? “My clients haven’t really done too much out in the world yet, but Kristen did an Ellen episode, it’s been the first thing we’ve done. We haven’t done a red carpet yet. The number one thing we’re all gravitating to and that we’re all ordering and buying things for when that moment is going to happen, is leather. Leather trenches, blazers, colored leather — I’m speaking vegan. We love the brand Nanushka; they do amazing vegan leathers, they’re really soft. We have been buying a lot of that.”

Nanushka Sami Vegan Leather Dress $344 Buy now

Jennifer Fisher Spicy Salt

“It’s so good, It’s ridiculous. [Fine jewelry designer] Jennifer Fisher’s spicy salt is one of the gifts that I gave to my dinner party guests. The salt trio is also great gift. I literally put on everything. My kids will now eat broccoli. It’s also a great gift because everybody cooks on some level.”

Jennifer Fisher Spicy Salt $12 Buy now

Roe White Sturgeon Caviar Gift Set

“My friend Sarah Meyer [Michaelson] started Roe Caviar. I like it on potato chips, or I like to eat it in the morning with scrambled eggs. It’s very decadent and it’s always been a special treat. My husband and I are obsessed with The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. When it’s on, we get a little tin of caviar and celebrate the kick off the season. It’s such a mood enhancer for me.”

Roe White Sturgeon Caviar Gift Set $165 Buy now

Bottega Veneta Loop Small Intrecciato Crossbody Bag

“I’m obsessed with this bag. It’s a great size. I actually love the green and the pink, I feel like their colors are always so good. I’m a big crossbody person myself, I like to be hands-free. I just need my phone and my card wallet and if I’m going somewhere with the kids I’ll have a backpack. This is just easy. The other bag. Old Celine. That’s my go-to: Investing in one great bag. And having and wearing it. Doing a fun color or a leopard.”