Shopping: Yes, You Can Order Real Christmas Trees Online — These Stores Deliver Firs and More in Time

What would the holiday shopping season be without picking (or chopping down) a festive fir from the tree lot and waking up to that fresh coniferous forest scent? On top of gift hunting and grocery restocking, buying a real, live Christmas tree online is yet another task you can merrily check off your to-do list.

With the climate crisis increasingly top of mind season after season, the debate continues on whether real trees are more sustainable than artificial ones. The assumption is that chopping down trees is always bad for the environment, but that’s not always the case, per the New York Times. Farm-grown Christmas trees help keep the air clean and provide a habitat for wildlife over its decade-long life (they’re also naturally biodegradable), while fake plastic trees can also be eco-friendly as they’re reused over many years (the issue is how to properly recycle them). BBC’s Science Focus points out that a live potted tree that can be reused or replanted may be the most ideal option for environmentalists who want to keep their holiday tradition alive.

If you can’t take home a tree atop your car’s roof (perhaps you don’t have a vehicle at all) or are too busy dashing through the snow, there’s no need to sweat. We’ve rounded up the best places to buy real Christmas trees online, plus some artificial options if you’re looking for a reusable evergreen.

Whether you’re seeking a tabletop fir, a short and stout spruce or a towering Douglas fir plucked right out of the scenes of Elf or A Christmas Story, read on for the best online stores for buying Christmas trees both real and faux. Keep in mind that the availability and shipping fees for live trees depend on your location, and that some options may not be offered in some areas.

The Best Places to Buy Real Christmas Trees Online

Home Depot

Home Depot delivers trees ranging from 2.5 to 20 feet, and you can choose from six varieties of firs (Douglas, Fraser, Grand, Noble, Nordmann and Turkish) as well as pines and spruces. Free delivery is available in select states.

7 to 7.5-Ft. Freshly Cut Fraser Fir Live Christmas Tree $159 Buy now

Lowe’s

Available with free delivery in select states, Lowe’s offers six species of fir trees (Douglas, Grand, Noble, Nordmann and Fraser) between three to nine feet tall and three- to six-foot spruces.

Courtesy of Lowe's

5- to 6-ft. Fresh Noble Fir Christmas Tree $149 Buy now

Target

Though you’ll only find artificial firs in its IRL aisles, Target offers real trees to online shoppers from National Plant Network. Alongside bulbs, flowers and wreaths, the mass retailer stocks fresh-cut trees, including Fraser and Douglas firs and Scotch pines in tabletop to seven-foot options.

National Plant Network Live Michigan Douglas Fir 5-Ft. Christmas Tree $55 Buy now

Bloomscape

Prefer a tabletop-sized tree? Bloomscape offers some of the best Christmas trees for small spaces, such as this mini yellow cypress that’ll brighten up your abode with its citrus scent and stylish planter (available in an array of chic hues).

Bloomscape Mini Yellow Cypress Tree $38 Buy now

The Sill

Online plant shop The Sill’s holiday collection includes the Norfolk Island pine that comes in your choice of pot design and color. There are also festive wreaths and scented candles for those who aren’t ready to commit to caring for a year-round evergreen.

The Sill Norfolk Island Pine $57 Buy now

FTD

Popular online flower delivery service FTD also has a selection of live mini trees, including a juniper bonsai and an Alberta spruce that comes with little paper ornaments and string lights.

Courtesy of FTD

FTD Juniper Bonsai Tree $65 Buy now

The Best Artificial Christmas Trees to Buy Online

Balsam Hill European Silver Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

Fancy yourself a Hallmark channel-worthy setup? Available in four- to seven-foot options, this European Silver Fir artificial tree from Balsam Hill — a favorite among Hollywood set designers — comes with a storage bag.

Balsam Hill European Silver Fir Artificial Christmas Tree on Amazon.com Buy now

National Tree Company 7.5-Foot Carolina Pine Tree with Clear Lights

This 7.5-foot artificial Carolina Pine Christmas tree (also available in 6.5- and 7-ft. sizes) has a 61-inch base and is finished with 750 white lights and pine cones.

National Tree Company 7.5-Ft. Carolina Pine Tree with Clear Lights $348.95 on Amazon.com Buy now

Wondershop Four-Foot Unlit New Growth Balsam Fir Artificial Christmas Tree

If the sparse tree in A Charlie Brown Christmas is your decor inspiration, Target brand Wondershop’s four-foot artificial Balsam fir tree offers a more filled-out version (better for all of your colorful ornaments) and is great for small spaces.

Wondershop 4-Ft. Unlit New Growth Balsam Fir Artificial Christmas Tree $75 Buy now

Best Choice Products Pink Artificial Full Fir Christmas Tree

Fancy yourself a Pink Panther holiday? Best Choice Products’ pink fir tree is available in six- and 7.5-foot heights and has 1,477 or more tips for hanging your holiday baubles.

Best Choice Products Pink Artificial Full Fir Christmas Tree $69.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Brylanehome Fully Decorated Pre-Lit Six-Foot Artificial Christmas Tree

All the hard decorating work is done for you with this pre-lit artificial Christmas tree that’s decked out in festive ribbons and ornaments from top to bottom. It comes in two-, four-, six- and seven-foot sizes.