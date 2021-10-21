Shopping: How to Pre-Order the Apple AirPods 3 (Plus the Best Deals on AirPods Pro and More)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

At long last, Apple announced its highly-anticipated AirPods 3 at Monday’s Unleashed event — along with 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros (and speedy new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors to go with them), fresh colorways for the HomePod mini speaker, a new voice-only tier for Apple Music and the forthcoming macOS Monterey set to roll out Oct. 25.

Priced at $179, the third-generation AirPods have a new look that makes them nearly identical to the AirPods Pro, were it not for the lack of rubber ear tips. They’re also equipped with a new sound driver and support Adaptive EQ, resulting in better sound quality than its predecessor. And they’re now also resistant to sweat and water, so fitness enthusiasts can sport them during workouts. If you plan to wear them while watching content with Dolby Atmos, the new AirPods work seamlessly with your surround-sound movie and TV viewing, now that the wireless earbuds support spatial audio and head tracking.

Apple AirPods 3. Courtesy of Apple

You can also expect a longer battery life, as the included charging case can power up the earbuds for four additional charges. Apple says you’ll get about six hours of non-stop listening, and up to 30 hours of battery life with the case. MagSafe and wireless charging work with the new AirPods, and you can get an hour of use when you charge them for five minutes.

AirPods 3 vs. AirPods Pro: How do they compare?

The AirPods 3 are a worthy alternative to the AirPods Pro, which are currently $199 (down from $249) and are also water- and sweat-resistant and feature spatial audio. The Pro versions have rubber ear tips and active noise canceling, two features that don’t come in the AirPods 3. However, the new wireless earbuds boast a design similar to the Pro devices, meaning they also have a shorter stem with a touch button.

Apple AirPods 3 with the charging case. Courtesy of Apple

Are There Pre-Order Deals on the AirPods 3?

The short answer is no. Unlike Apple iPads that had pre-order deals on Amazon and brick-and-mortar retailers such as Best Buy, Target and Walmart, you won’t find the same savings on the AirPods 3. However, you can still save on the second-generation AirPods (while they’re still in stock) and the AirPods Pro, which have been on sale for $50 to $60 off since last year.

How to Pre-Order Apple AirPods (3rd Gen) Online

The AirPods 3 arrive Tuesday, Oct. 26 in stores and for those who have pre-ordered online at Apple. In addition to pre-buying on the tech company’s website (in-store pickup isn’t yet available), here are a few other ways to shop the latest AirPods online for shipping or in-person pickup.

Amazon Pre-ordered AirPods 3 will start shipping on the release date, and two-day Prime delivery is available (you can get your earbuds as early as Oct. 28)

Apple AirPods 3 (pre-order) $179.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Best Buy The electronics retailer will ship pre-orders on the release date, but you won’t be able to pick up online orders in Best Buy stores.

Apple AirPods 3 (pre-order) $179 Buy now

Target As of press time, the delivery window is between Oct. 27 to Nov. 1 for those who pre-order the AirPods 3. Target isn’t yet offering in-store Drive Up or Pick Up service for online orders.

Apple AirPods 3 (pre-order) $179 Buy now

Walmart Pre-ordered AirPods 3 can arrive as soon as Oct. 28, but note that in-store pickup for online orders isn’t available.

Apple AirPods 3 (pre-order) $179 Buy now

The Best AirPod Deals to Shop Right Now

The second-generation AirPods and the AirPods Pro still have generous markdowns online. Shop the best deals on AirPods earbuds and headphones (plus a few accessories) at Amazon below.

Apple AirPods with Charging Case (2nd Gen)





Apple AirPods 2nd Gen (reg. $159) $119.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro (reg. $249) $197.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Apple AirMax Headphones in Pink

Apple AirPods Max, Other Colors Avail. (reg. $549) $449.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Apple MagSafe Charger

Apple MagSafe Charger (reg. $39) $34.00 on Amazon.com Buy now

Apple Lightning USB Cable