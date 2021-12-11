‘Sex And the City’ Is Back: How to Watch ‘And Just Like That…’ Online

- Share this article on Facebook
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.
Sx seasons and two movies later, Sex and the City is back on screens. The fashionable franchise’s latest chapter, And Just Like That, is now streaming on HBO Max, 11 years after Sex and the City 2 debuted in theaters. Fans can watch the long-awaited reunion of Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York-Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) — and see new additions Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman and Sarah Ramírez in the SATC reboot.
The HBO Max original series also addresses the absence of Samantha Jones, originally played by Kim Cattrall in the original series and films — but you’ll have to watch the new show for the full story. Want to keep up with SATC? Here’s how to watch And Just Like That online (as well as the rest of the franchise).
How to Stream And Just Like That Online
The first two episodes of And Just Like That premiered Dec. 9 on HBO Max, where eight more episodes will arrive weekly every Thursday. The series is available exclusively on the streaming service, so you’ll need a subscription if you want to catch up on the show.
HBO Max offers plans with and without ads, and both get you access to the entire Sex and the City library and much more. Pricing is $10 monthly or $100 annually for the ad-based package, and $15 monthly or $150 yearly for the ad-free plan. Although both options offer access to hundreds of TV shows and movies in HD, only the ad-free package lets you download content, see select movies in 4K HD and watch Warner Bros. films on the same day as their theatrical release.
How to Watch Past Sex and the City Seasons and Movies
All six seasons of Sex and the City and the series’ two film sequels, Sex and the City: The Movie (2008) and Sex and the City 2 (2010) are available on both of HBO Max‘s plans. You can also watch both movies on Peacock Premium, which costs $5 per month with ads or $10 monthly without ads.
The Best Fashion Pieces for Channeling Your Favorite Sex And the City Character
Want to channel Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha? Ahead, we’ve rounded up some of the best designer pieces seen in And Just Like That alongside some of the most memorable bags and heels spotted in the original Sex and the City series and movies. Pop open some bubbly — preferably a bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label champagne, which has had many SATC cameos — and toast the stylish return of Manhattan’s former single ladies with some mid-binge-watching retail therapy below.
Norma Kamali Diana One-Shoulder Gown
Dubbed the new “Carrie” dress, Parker was spotted wearing Norma Kamali’s ruched one-shoulder assymetrical gown — one of the designer’s most beloved silhouettes since the ’70s — while filming And Just Like That.
Fendi Mini Baguette Bag
Fendi’s Mini Baguette bag has been a Sex and the City regular, and its continued popularity is proof that Y2K style isn’t going away anytime soon.
Dior Saddle Bag
Yet another classic It bag silhouette, Dior’s Saddle bag is also a Carrie carryall favorite.
Christian Louboutin Marie Jane Tulle Bucket Bag
Christian Louboutin’s ballerina-like Marie Jane Tulle bucket bag was also spotted in the hands of Parker during the filming of AJLT.
Jimmy Choo Love 100 Pumps
Also a SATC mainstay, Jimmy Choo’s classic Love pumps are also a footwear favorite in the reboot.
L’Agence Cameron Shirt Dress
Nixon wore L’Agence’s effortless plaid Cameron shirt dress with an oversized leather belt while shooting the new show.
Manolo Blahnik Hangisi 105mm Satin High-Heel Pumps
Manolo Blahnik’s iconic Hangisi satin blue pumps — finished with a crystal-encrusted square buckle — were quite the engagement ring substitute in Sex in the City: The Movie.
