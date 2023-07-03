How to Watch Some of America’s Best Fourth of July Fireworks from Anywhere Online

Cities across the U.S. are celebrating Independence Day in full force in 2023 with some of their most extravagant special effects-filled displays yet. But if you’re not ready to brave big crowds for a prime spot, or you prefer to watch some of the best Fourth of July fireworks shows around the country from your own poolside or backyard soiree, you can grab a front-row seat by watching the events on your TV, tablet or smartphone.

How to Live Stream 4th of July Fireworks Online

To watch July Fourth fireworks shows on your television or mobile device, you may need a cable TV or video streaming subscription to access local affiliate broadcast channels or national networks. If you’re looking to cut the cord from your cable provider, here are a few of the best live TV streaming platforms and devices to consider:

Previously AT&T TV, DirecTV lets you watch more than 65 other channels under its Entertainment package ($65 monthly), including CBS, BBC, CNN, CNBC and more. Other plans ($85 to $155 monthly) offer over 90 to 140 channels and subscribers can connect via DirecTV’s Gemini device (requires an existing internet connection) or satellite dish (Gemini device and HD DVR equipment included, existing internet connection required). For a limited time, new customers get a price guarantee for their first two years and a $200 Visa gift card.

Stream more than 100 local and national entertainment, news and sports channels live and on-demand on Fubo, which offers plans starting at $65 per month.

Watch more than 75 other channels on Hulu with Live TV, which includes Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu starting at $70 per month. The streamer also offers a seven-day trial, so new subscribers can watch the Tony Awards for free during their first week.

Peacock will stream Macy’s annual 4th of July fireworks show, which also airs live on local NBC channels. The NBCUniversal-owned streamer costs $5 per month for the ad-supported Premium plan or $10 monthly for the ad-free Premium Plus tier. You can also save 17 percent off with an annual subscription ($50 to $100 per year). Peacock also offers a seven-day trial, so you can watch the Macy’s fireworks show for free during that period.

Both Peacock streaming packages offer next-day access to NBC and Bravo shows and over 80,000 hours of content, including the entire Real Housewives franchise and Vanderpump Rules; original series such as Rainn Wilson and the Geography of Bliss, Bupkis, Mrs. Davis, Bel-Air, Poker Face, Meet Cute, A Friend of the Family and more; past seasons of Yellowstone and That ’70s Show; and films such as the Oscar-nominated Tàr, Cocaine Bear, M3GAN, Knock at the Cabin, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish and many others. Subscribers also get over 50 channels and live sports, including MLB Sunday Leadoff, Premier League, Sunday Night Football and WWE.

However, only Peacock’s Premium Plus tier offers your local NBC channel live, no ads (except on select live TV shows) and the ability to download select titles to watch offline later.

The popular video platform’s live TV service offers access to over 85 channels. Monthly subscriptions start at $73, but new subscribers can get a deal right now for $65 per month for the first three months.

Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks (New York)

Arguably one of the biggest Independence Day spectaculars, the 46th Annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show will light up the Big Apple skyline from the East River on Tuesday, July 4 from 8 to 10 p.m. ET, and airs on NBC and streams on Peacock at the same time. You can also watch the spectacular live online by logging into your TV provider account on NBC.com.

Hosted by Rutledge Wood and Zuri Hall, performers include Ashanti, Bebe Rexha, Brett Young, DJ Z-Trip, Ja Rule, Jazmine Sullivan, Jelly Roll, Lainey Wilson, LL Cool J and the Roots.

Those in New York can watch the free event in person at elevated viewing stands on FDR Drive in Manhattan and viewing areas at parks in Queens and Brooklyn; get more details at Macy’s Fireworks website.

A Capitol Fourth 2023 Fireworks Show (Washington, D.C.)

The annual A Capitol Fourth airs on PBS on Tuesday, July 4 at 8 p.m. ET, with a repeat airing at 9:30 p.m. ET on most stations. Hosted by Alfonso Ribiero and featuring performances by Chicago, Boyz II Men, Belinda Carlisle, Babyface, The Muppets of Sesame Street and more. You can hear the audio on your local National Public Radio station, and you can watch the show live online at PBS’ Facebook page, YouTube channel and website. Those who want to relive the extravaganza can watch it on-demand from July 4 to 18; get more details here.

2023 Boston Pops Spectacular Concert (Boston)

This year’s sold-out Boston Pops July 4th Spectacular will take place in person at Tanglewood in Massachusetts on Tuesday, July 4, from 8 to 11 p.m. ET, and virtual attendees can watch live on Bloomberg TV or listen in on Bloomberg Radio; locals can watch on WHDH-TV. The fireworks finale will take place at Hatch Memorial Shell on the Charles River Esplanade at 10:30 p.m. ET.

Conductor Keith Lockhart will lead the Boston Pops Symphony in a televised performance featuring En Vogue, Broadway’s Mandy Gonzalez and country duo Locash. Other guests will include Alton Fitzgerald White, Elizabeth Stanley and Andrea Jones-Sojola from the Pops’ recent “Ragtime: The Symphonic

Concert” performances, and the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus. Get more info here.

2023 Big Bay Boom (San Diego)

San Diego’s Big Bay Boom fireworks show in 2018. Big Bay Boom

California’s largest fireworks show at San Diego’s Big Bay Boom takes place July 4 at 9 p.m. PT, and can be seen in-person at six locations surrounding the barges. Golden State locals and out-of-towners with streaming access can watch the festivities live from 8 to 9:30 p.m. PT on Fox 5 in San Diego, KTLA 5 in Los Angeles, Fox 40 in Sacramento or Kron 4 in San Francisco; get more details on delayed broadcasts and more here.