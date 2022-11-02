Where to Watch Rihanna’s Star-Studded ‘Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Rihanna’s star-studded Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 fashion show is almost here. The superstar mogul (and new mom) has been dropping sensual teasers of the big event on Instagram over the past few weeks, giving fans a peek at the lingerie extravaganza’s lacy and racy lineup before it debuts on Amazon’s Prime Video this month.

Per a release, this year’s Savage X Fenty extravaganza will be “a seductive fashion fever dream [that] blends Emmy award-winning choreography, style and music with the hypnotic essence of nocturnal nature.”

The multi-hyphenate billionaire is also the creative director and executive producer of the NSFW lingerie showcase, which first debuted as a live runway show at New York Fashion Week in 2019, shortly before Victoria’s Secret parent company L Brands announced the cancellation of the lingerie giant’s annual show. As in past years, Rihanna tapped her famous friends to dance, sing and strut in Savage X Fenty’s latest collection, which will be available following the show online at Amazon Fashion and savagex.com.

The Barbados-born singer teased her first single, “Lift Me Up,” from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, her first new music since her album Anti-Hero, six years ago. She’ll also release the first Savage X Fenty Sport collection helmed by designer Adam Selman (with whom she has previously collaborated on capsule lines) ahead of the show. She’ll make her long-awaited return to the stage when she headlines the Super Bowl 2023 halftime show.

Below, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty 2022 show, the cast of performers and more.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4: When and How to Watch

This year’s Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on Wednesday, Nov. 9. An Amazon Prime membership is required to watch the show; the service costs $9 monthly for Video-only access, while the full service is $15 per month or $139 annually. Eligible students can get Prime for $7.49 monthly or $69 per year, and government assistance recipients (including those who qualify for EBT and Medicaid) can get a discounted rate of $7 per month.

New members can take advantage of Amazon Prime’s free 30-day trial. In addition to enjoying free two-day delivery (including on prescription medications), Prime monthly and annual members also get access to Amazon original movies and TV shows (including Emmy-winning series such as The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Prime Day sale events, limited-time Lightning Deals, ad-free music streaming for over two million songs, unlimited photo storage and exclusive savings and convenient delivery on online groceries from Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market, among other perks.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4: Lineup and Performances

As seen in Rihanna’s Instagram posts, the Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 promises a starry cast of Hollywood stars, musicians, dancers and models wearing the lingerie label’s pieces in choreographed performances.

The show will feature performances by Anitta, Burna Boy, Don Toliver and Maxwell, and viewers can expect appearances by actresses Cara Delevigne, Taraji P. Henson, Marsai Martin, Taylour Paige and Sheryl Lee Ralph; actors Winston Duke, Damson Idris, Simu Liu and Rickey Thompson; models Precious Lee, Irina Shayk, Joan Smalls, Lara Stone and Zach Miko; TV host Lilly Singh; musician Ángela Aguilar; TikTok stars Avani Gregg and Bella Poarch; RuPaul’s Drag Race season 14 contestant Kornbread; and many others.

Take a peek at scenes from the sensual showcase below, and keep reading for the best fashion and beauty buys from Rihanna’s brands.

SIMI VALLEY, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 02: In this image released on November 2, Anitta performs during Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 presented by Prime Video in Simi Valley, California; and broadcast on November 9, 2022. Cara Delevingne, Damson Idris, Dancers, Alton Mason, and Alva Claire are also seen during the show.

Shop More of the Best Fashion and Beauty by Rihanna

Looking to get into the Ri-Ri mood ahead of the Savage X Fenty show? The lingerie event isn’t the only star-filled occasion from the brand. House of the Dragon star Olivia Cooke and multi-hyphenate actress Dove Cameron are featured in the campaign for Savage X Fenty’s holiday lounge collection, which includes cozy sleepwear, lace pieces and more for $13 to $100.

Olivia Cooke and Dove Cameron in Savage X Fenty’s 2022 holiday loungewear campaign Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Rihanna also dropped gifting-ready treats for beauty buffs in the form of Fenty Beauty’s holiday collection and a restock of her first fragrance. And for those shopping early for presents (or for themselves), Savage X Fenty offering up 65 percent off select items to XTRA VIP members through Nov. 30, while Fenty Beauty is treating shoppers to 20 percent off select eye makeup.

Below, shop some of the best fashion and beauty finds from the entrepreneurial star’s brands, including gifts and sale items.

