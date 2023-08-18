Simon & Schuster Release Taylor Swift Fan Journal to Help Ease Swifties’ ‘Eras Tour’ Withdrawal

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

Taylor Swift’s record-breaking “Eras Tour” may be over in North America (at least for now) but Swifties can still get their fandom fix thanks to a new book that’s inspired by the singer’s career highlights.

“I Love Taylor Swift” is an unofficial fan journal that chronicles the songs, achievements, relationships and fashions of the chart-topping singer. Written by journalist Princess Gabbara, the book features guided journal prompts, trivia questions, memorable lyrics and even scrapbook pages that you can use to paste concert tickets or photos from your favorite Swift events.

Amazon

I Love Taylor Swift: Unofficial Fan Journal $15.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Each of the seven chapters is named after a popular Swift song, starting with some “Blank Space” in chapter one for fans to jot down their favorite Swift memories, followed by sections for “Style,” “Wildest Dreams” and more. The final chapter is titled “Speak Now,” and encourages fans to “relive the moment when you discovered Taylor’s music, reflect on which songs are the most meaningful to you or the music video you can’t stop watching, and imagine what it’d be like to hang out with Taylor yourself.”

While the book is designed to be a personal keepsake for fans, Gabbara says it’s also a tribute to Swift’s already-storied legacy. “Since her 2006 debut, Taylor has managed to stay relevant and get better creatively with each acclaimed project she releases and massive tour she embarks on, while continuing to show kindness and gratitude toward her fans—a big factor to her success and popularity,” the author tells THR. “No one sticks around for that long in an industry as fickle as music unless they’re doing something right, and Taylor deserves major props for that reason alone.”

Amazon

I Love Taylor Swift: Unofficial Fan Journal $15.99 on Amazon.com Buy now

Gabbara says she hopes that Swift’s vulnerability in her lyrics can encourage fans to also open up while writing in the journal. “Taylor has perfected the art of candid storytelling and isn’t afraid to bare her soul,” Gabbara says. “The level of honesty and vulnerability she consistently displays in her records is comforting for both casual fans and die-hard Swifties, who feel seen and validated whenever they listen to her music.”

As for why “I Love Taylor Swift” is a must-have for Swifties: “The prompts touch on every unique era of Taylor’s nearly 20–year career while allowing the reader to boast their knowledge, tap into their own creativity, and deepen their connection to Taylor and her craft,” Gabbara explains. “There’s also plenty of room for Swifties to gush over Taylor’s red carpet style, music videos, famous friends, memorable clapbacks, and even her cats, since that’s also what being part of a fandom is all about!”

Released by Adams Media, a division of Simon & Schuster, the 208-page book is available on Amazon now for $15.99. “I Love Taylor Swift” comes on the heels of an unofficial BTS journal that was released in May. Unsurprisingly, the “I Love BTS” book quickly shot to number one on Amazon’s writing journals chart.

The fan journal isn’t the only Swiftie-inspired merch being released this month. LA-based beauty brand Petite ‘n Pretty is selling an “Eras Tour Makeup Set” that includes everything from makeup and skincare, to hair products and even a bead kit to make your very own friendship bracelets.

Petite ‘n Pretty

Eras Tour Makeup Kit $89 Buy now

As for Swift, the singer heads to Mexico for a string of dates this month before returning to the U.S. and Canada for a slate of new shows in 2024.